Inside the Glossy Influencer Index: Which influencer strategies are proving effective in 2025

On July 31, the Glossy editorial and research teams hosted a presentation of the Glossy Influencer Index, an annual data-focused research report on the influencer marketing strategies that are proving effective. The Influencer Index collects valuable data points on how brands are working with influencers and what tactics are driving results. You can read the 2025 Influencer Index here.
Below are a few selections from the presentation, hosted by Digiday Media research director Li Lu and Glossy editor-in-chief Jill Manoff.
First, Lu gave an overview of the 2025 Influencer Index, pointing out key trends, including some downward engagement patterns in influencer marketing.
Later, Manoff spoke with digital marketing expert Julianne Fraser, founder of the marketing consultancy Dialogue NYC, about the influencer marketing trends she’s seeing this year. Here’s the first part of the conversation, focused on the influencer marketing strategies that are driving engagement and the importance of strategic thinking, when it comes to working with influencers.
In the second part of the conversation, Fraser discusses the value of a long-term relationship with influencers, compared to bringing in new partners, and the best way to build influencer relationships.