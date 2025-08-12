Inside the Glossy Influencer Index: Which influencer strategies are proving effective in 2025

On July 31, the Glossy editorial and research teams hosted a presentation of the Glossy Influencer Index, an annual data-focused research report on the influencer marketing strategies that are proving effective. The Influencer Index collects valuable data points on how brands are working with influencers and what tactics are driving results. You can read the 2025 Influencer Index here.

Below are a few selections from the presentation, hosted by Digiday Media research director Li Lu and Glossy editor-in-chief Jill Manoff.