How influencer marketing will evolve in 2024, according to executives and creators

This story is part of Glossy’s “Look Ahead” series breaking down what brand and retailer executives can expect from the fashion and beauty landscapes in 2024. Click here for more stories in this series.

The concept of “authenticity” is nothing new, but it’s set to power influencer marketing in 2024.

According to experts, influencers who read as authentic to their followers will continue to have the most success in the new year. So, to ensure they resonate, creators and brands alike are seeking long-term relationships, as opposed to one-off partnerships, such as those Nudestix has fostered via its celebrity stock option plan model. Below are predictions from those moving and shaking in the industry about this and other influencer marketing trends they expect in the year to come.

“I see a shift occurring where brands are leaning into longer-term partnerships, with influencers playing a larger role in terms of what products they choose to speak about and feature in their content and how. We’ve also seen brands start to partner with their favorite influencers in a major way, offering equity and salary-based roles such as ‘creative director,’ in exchange for sponsored content and expertise. This could mean fewer partnerships per year but a larger focus on more meaningful collaborations where both brand and influencer equally benefit. Not only are brands changing how they approach partnerships, but content is rapidly changing, as well. Influencers are no longer focusing as much on product reviews, but, rather, they’re naturally integrating products into their spoken content whether it’s a vlog or a GRWM routine. TikTok Shop has exploded recently, and that will also shift how products are talked about online. We’ve seen so many dedicated accounts on TikTok solely focused on speaking about products in their storefront through livestreams. I have a feeling content will shift to more livestreams, as well, as audiences are looking for a connection with influencers and a sense of relatability.” –Sarah Palmyra, content creator

“We love the concept of approachable, ‘FaceTime’-type content. Influencers who lean into this authentic, intimate-feeling content create a closer-knit community and stronger relationship with their audience. We also see brands shifting toward longer-term partnerships with key ambassadors, rather than one-off campaigns, to increase brand loyalty and garner a more genuine feel to the collaboration. Part of modern marketing is fitting into what the influencer is doing and what their content style is, versus asking them to fit in with what the brand is doing. This will be key in driving successful influencer campaigns that make sense for both the brand and the creator.” –Michelle Miller, svp of global marketing, K18 Hair

“In 2022-2023, a lot of brands wanted to hire any up-and-coming influencer to talk about their products to reach an audience. But in 2024, I think this will shift, as brands will be pickier about who they partner with. Instead of hiring an influencer who can make the aesthetic GRWM videos or get high views, brands will turn to more raw and relatable content [with] authorities and experts in the space. They will want individuals who can really speak to their products and be intelligent, rather than first-time users [used only] for the views. Audience-wise, people are smart and can see through influencers. They trust those who have talked about a product numerous times, so when it is a partnership, it will make sense and become a lot more trustworthy. I see more long-term partnerships coming, versus one-off partnerships.” –Ava Lee, content creator and founder, ByAva

“It looks like content is shifting toward longer, vlog-style formats on platforms like TikTok and YouTube. Audiences seem to be more dedicated and interested in following creators on their day-to-day adventures. Shorter Get-Ready-With-Me videos and content reminiscent of the Covid era aren’t as appealing anymore. I’ve also noticed a rise in collaborations and integrations on YouTube. … Despite this trend, there’s still a demand for super short content under 60 seconds. Influencers now need to embrace their niche more than ever, showcasing their unique personality while still seeming ‘relatable.’ It’s hard to generalize for every brand since they each have their own objectives. The major brands with large budgets will stick with influencers riding a popularity wave to boost their credibility and increase awareness. But I believe most brands will have tighter marketing budgets and will increasingly rely on data such as engagement and return on ad spend. They will most likely negotiate lower rates with creators unless the influencers are driving actual sales. … I’ve also noticed brands are teaming up with influencers in more creative ways than ever, in order to get more bang for their buck as well as strengthen their relationships with the creators they partner with. It will be interesting to see what brands come up with, but we should expect to see curated brand dinners, mixers, trips, events and influencer co-hosted events.” –Regan Lowe, co-founder, Next Collective Agency

“In 2024, I think we’ll see an uptick in brands using a layered approach to sponsored content in the beauty space, leveraging influencers to engage within existing organic conversations. They’ll pay creators to comment or stich trending GRWM content, for example, to add to a narrative.” –Raina Penchansky, CEO, Digital Brand Architects