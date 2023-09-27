With Coperni’s new CD-Player Swipe bag, the dual-function fashion trend continues to thrive

On Wednesday, Parisian ready-to-wear and accessories brand Coperni took to Instagram to post the newest iteration of its popular Swipe bag. The new style has one very distinctive feature: It doubles as a CD player.

At around the same time, fashion media brand Highsnobiety posted an Instagram video of the bag showing its functionality. As expected, the post sparked excitement from the brand’s customer base with users expressing their enthusiasm in the comments.

“Finally gonna be able to give y’all my Lizzie McGuire fantasy!!!!” One person commented. “Literally perfect,” wrote another.

The bag, which Coperni described in the caption as a “CD-Player Swipe Bag; 3D printed in Paris; USBC rechargeable battery” is the latest handbag to come out of the fashion-meets-function trend that has been gaining steam in the last few years.

An early example was Louis Vuitton’s viral Horizon Speaker bag, a Bluetooth speaker and handbag in one that launched in 2021. More recently, this past June, LV re-released the handbag with a few updates, including a silver fabrication, a leather strap to carry it on the go and LED lights that light up when playing music. Meanwhile, in 2022, Balenciaga collaborated with electronics company Bang & Olufsen to produce a limited-edition purse that doubled as a boom box, called the Speaker Bag — only 20 bags were available for purchase. And in May 2023, Edie Parker’s Burn clutch, which doubles as a lighter holster, was dubbed the hottest bag of the summer. No pun intended.

These handbags signal a growing trend as brands navigate how to maintain relevancy among Gen-Z consumers through innovative products. Though the price tags are steep for these items — Louis Vuitton’s Horizon Speaker bag retails for $3,600, while Edie Parker’s Burn clutch ranges from $295-$895 — the nostalgia paired with the novelty of carrying a Bluetooth speaker, for example, has proven a winning recipe. In July, rapper and fashion enthusiast Cardi B. was spotted wearing the Balenciaga Speaker Bag at an after-party.

Coperni has not yet announced details such as whether the bag will be available for purchase and how much it will cost.