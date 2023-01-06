Week in Review: Victoria’s Secret CEO resignation, Rolex price hikes, Adidas vs. Thom Browne

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we take a look at Victoria’s Secret losing its CEO, Amy Hauk, after only eight months; Rolex raising its prices and the impact on the larger watch world; and Adidas suing Thom Browne for trademark infringement over the brand’s use of stripes as it moves into sportswear.