Week in Review: Met Gala edition

This is an episode of the Glossy Fashion Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the fashion industry. More from the series →

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week is all about the Met Gala. The event on Monday proved a big marketing moment for luxury brands like Loewe, as well as a surprising number of mass-market brands including H&M and Gap. We discuss the most interesting looks, the trends that the Met Gala foreshadows and the narrowly averted Condé Nast strike that would have disrupted the night.