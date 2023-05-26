search
Week in Review: Luxury’s vertical integration, slowing U.S. spending and the rise of the celebrity co-designed capsule

By Danny Parisi
May 26, 2023

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

On this week’s episode, we talk about Chanel and Brunello Cucinelli teaming up to take part ownership of a mill in Italy, and the overall implications of vertical integration in the luxury market. We also discuss the recent slowdown in luxury spending in the U.S. and the rise of the celebrity-co-designed capsule collection, pegged to Dua Lipa and Versace’s new collaboration.

