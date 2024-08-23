Week in Review: DNC Convention style, from Tuckernuck’s Jackie dress to the Harris-Walz camo hat

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →
This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review podcast.
On the latest Glossy Week in Review podcast, managing editor Tatiana Pile joins international fashion reporter Zofia Zwieglinska to break down some of the most talked-about fashion moments from this week’s Democratic National Convention.
The discussion highlights Vice President Kamala Harris’s hair and outfit choices, which have sparked conversations about style and representation in politics. It also touches on Michelle Obama’s style picks for the DNC and her influence on current trends. Additionally, the hosts call out the buzzy fashion items spotted at the convention, including Tuckernuck’s Jackie dress and the union-made Harris-Walz camo hat.
