The Glossy Week in Review

Week in Review: Answers to listener questions about retail, TikTok and marketing

By Danny Parisi
Mar 1, 2024  •  1 min read
The Glossy podcast

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we have a special mailbag episode where we answer questions from our listeners. Topics include the future of bankruptcy and M&As among retail brands, the effects of TikTok on fashion, and the components of an effective marketing campaign.

