The show formats and product strategies that ruled NYFW

It’s a new era for fashion month, where designer collections are just one piece of the pie. As brands across price points and specialties aim to compete in the increasingly competitive retail landscape, more are taking advantage of the opportunity and approaching it strategically. They’re cutting through the noise with innovative marketing tactics, introducing new commerce plays and leveraging advanced digital capabilities to best showcase their products. In this podcast series, running throughout Fashion Month Spring 2024, Glossy and influential leaders are breaking down the evolution of the experiential event.

In this final episode of our NYFW coverage, Glossy senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest brand strategies of the week, discuss insights from backstage designer interviews and give a preview of Glossy’s ongoing Fashion Month podcast coverage.