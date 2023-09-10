Studio 189’s Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah on using fashion as an agent for social change

It’s a new era for fashion month, where designer collections are just one piece of the pie. As brands across price points and specialties aim to compete in the increasingly competitive retail landscape, more are taking advantage of the opportunity and approaching it strategically. They’re cutting through the noise with innovative marketing tactics, introducing new commerce plays and leveraging advanced digital capabilities to best showcase their products. In this podcast series, running throughout Fashion Month Spring 2024, Glossy and influential leaders are breaking down the evolution of the experiential event.

In this episode, we sit down with Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah, founders of Studio 189, the 10-year-old fashion brand and social enterprise that hosted a runway show on Sunday. CFDA award-winning Studio 189 sustainably produces its clothing in Africa, plus it supports education, skills training and community-led projects. Dawson and Erwiah discuss how they’ve built and grown a company with purpose, and how a consistent presence at New York Fashion Week has served the brand well. This episode was recorded amid bustling NYFW, in Showfields’ NoHo location.