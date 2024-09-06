Patbo’s Patricia Bonaldi: ‘I care about consistency and evolution, not trends’

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

Started in Brazil 22 years ago by creative director Patricia Bonaldi, Patbo expanded to the U.S. in 2017 and has since hit its stride in the states. For example, to answer demand, it opened a store in Miami earlier this year.

Ahead of the brand’s September 10 runway show at New York Fashion Week, Bonadi joined the Glossy Podcast to discuss Patbo’s growth, as well as the strategies that are working to its advantage. For example, it’s leaned into its customers’ demand for runway pieces, marketing them as such and selling select styles in its stores. And it’s maintained its product focus on handwork and craftsmanship, whether or not the look fits the vibe of the moment.

“By looking at how others work, you lose yourself,” Bonaldi said. “I care about consistency and evolution, not [industry] trends.”

Bonadi also discussed how Patbo’s business is faring as traveling and going out — two events for which Patbo styles seem made — have held steady as choice pastimes.

Throughout New York Fashion Week, from September 6-11, check back for more daily podcast episodes featuring influential fashion insiders, from editors to designers.