NYFW designer Pamella Roland: ‘Doing a fashion show is expensive’

On this NYFW edition of the Glossy Podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi speaks with Pamella Roland, the founder of her namesake brand that’s been a NYFW mainstay for over 20 years.

Roland’s first show was at NYFW in 2002, and since then, she’s observed as the week has changed venues and vibes — from the days of everyone showing at Bryant Park to today, when designers are spread out around the city.

She shares with Glossy what kind of work and preparation goes into making an effective fashion show happen and how brands can make the most of the week. Highlights from the episode, below, have been lightly edited for clarity.

How fashion week has changed

“We used to all show at Bryant Park, and then it went to Lincoln Center, but now everyone is on their own. I’ve shown at the Whitney, both the old and the new Whitney, then at Chelsea Piers for a while. We dabbled in other places here and there. Now we’re showing at the Rainbow Room. When I started, it wasn’t as expensive. Everyone was at Bryant Park, so we kind of shared the cost. Now everyone has to get their own place and build their own sets. It’s sad. I wish that we could get that back.”

Last minute hiccups

“I’ve had shows where, in the final look, just before the girl went out, a zipper broke. And I was like, ‘Just go on out there.’ There was nothing we could do. Things like that happen, and it’s nothing to dwell on. You have to keep moving. I once had to not show one of our looks because the girl just couldn’t walk. … I told her not to go out there. Those things happen.”

The investment in a show

“Doing a show is so expensive. You don’t want to put yourself out of business just to do a show. If you’re thinking of doing a show to make your business go somewhere, if you can’t back it up, then you can’t do it. There are a lot of other ways to get your name out there now. Shows help us, for sure, but we also started when it wasn’t as expensive to do them.”