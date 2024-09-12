The New York Times’ Vanessa Friedman on NYFW’s noteworthy moments

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On the final day of the official New York Fashion Week Spring 2025, Vanessa Friedman joined the Glossy Podcast to discuss the highlights.

As fashion director and chief fashion critic of The New York Times since 2014, Friedman has attended four consecutive fashion weeks twice per year for years. That experience has translated to a unique take on the events’ noteworthy shows, trends and celebrity sightings. This New York Fashion Week, those included Off-White, fringe and Stephanie Seymour, respectively, she said.

Also on the podcast, Friedman discussed the rise of political designers, the evolution of New York Fashion Week and the young designers that have earned coverage in the NYT.