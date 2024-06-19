Morilee CEO Terri Eagle on how social media is changing the bridalwear industry

This is an episode of the Glossy Fashion Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the fashion industry. More from the series →

Founded in 1953, the bridal brand Morilee has become known for gowns catering to a wide range of bridal styles. Over the years, the brand has expanded its global presence, now selling through more than 2,500 retail partners.

In 2018, Terri Eagle took over as CEO, bringing experience from leading roles at fashion brands including David Yurman and Tom Hardy. Under her leadership, Morilee has experienced innovation and growth and expanded to luxury bridal wear. As Eagle explains on this week’s Glossy Podcast, the brand is continuously evolving to meet the needs of modern brides while honoring the brand’s rich heritage. Most recently, that’s included launching new product categories and updating the in-store try-on experience.

On redesigning bridal dresses

“Driving innovation in bridal wear is crucial for us. We continuously refine our designs to cater to various bridal styles, from romantic and traditional to boho and modern. Our talented team of designers works tirelessly to introduce new fabrics, silhouettes and inclusivity in sizing. By keeping up with trends and understanding what brides desire for their special day, we ensure that every bride finds her dream dress.”

Self-expression is key for Gen-Z brides

“Gen-Z brides are unique in their approach to wedding planning, often seeking self-expression and individuality in their dress choices. Social media platforms like Pinterest and Instagram play a significant role in shaping their visions. We leverage these platforms for advertising and engagement, creating curated content that resonates with younger brides. Collaborations with influencers and fun, interactive campaigns help us stay relevant and appealing to this demographic.”

Always-on bridal culture

“The bridal market has evolved significantly, particularly with the demand for faster delivery times and enhanced customer experiences. Brides today expect quicker turnarounds, which has led us to focus on maintaining in-stock inventory for our best sellers. Additionally, the emphasis on creating memorable in-store experiences, through special events and attentive service, has become a game-changer. We listen to our retail partners and adapt to meet the needs of today’s brides, ensuring we remain competitive and innovative in a challenging market.”