Inside Milan Fashion Week: Gucci’s high-stakes debut, Diesel’s spectacle and what’s next for Bottega

On this special Milan Fashion Week edition of the Glossy Podcast, international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska is joined by editor-in-chief Jill Manoff and Betches’s new style director Madeline Galassi to break down the shows, shifts and standout debuts shaping the season.

The episode kicks off with a discussion on NikeSkims, the buzzy new partnership dropping this week. From there, the hosts recap London Fashion Week highlights, including Burberry’s youthful pivot under Daniel Lee and Simone Rocha’s viral-ready mix of toughness and tulle. They also dig into how new BFC head Laura Weir is boosting visibility and cutting designer fees.

In Milan, Diesel and Fendi set the tone early, with Glenn Martens staging an interactive citywide scavenger hunt and Fendi leaning into color over logos. Prada’s architectural silhouettes and Jill Sander’s tailoring kept the momentum going. But at the center of the week is Gucci: Demna’s fast-tracked debut came with a film premiere featuring Edward Norton, Demi Moore and Kiki Palmer, plus an immediate product drop in select boutiques.

Zofia and Jill debate whether the pared-back collection signals stability or a transition phase, while luxury analyst Luca Solca weighs in on the stakes for both Gucci and parent company Kering. With Bottega Veneta and Versace still to show, Milan is proving to be the season’s biggest stage for reinvention.