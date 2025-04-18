Glossy Podcast: The trade war goes viral, a lawsuit against Revolve, and the WNBA draft with stylist Brittany Hampton

This is an episode of the Glossy Fashion Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the fashion industry. More from the series →

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

This week on the Glossy Podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska break down some of the biggest news of the week. And later in the episode, Glossy editor-in-chief Jill Manoff talks with Brittany Hampton, a stylist who dressed the No. 1 draft pick, Paige Bueckers, for this week’s WNBA draft.

In this week’s news, we discuss a class action lawsuit against the fashion brand Revolve, alleging that the company has paid and gifted influencers for undisclosed sponsorships, which allegedly violates FTC rules on the matter. We also talk about the viral videos going around from inside Chinese factories and suppliers urging customers to buy luxury goods straight from them to avoid tariff price hikes.

Lastly, we discuss how the WNBA blew up last year, reaching its highest viewership levels ever in 2024. This year, the viewership of the WNBA draft remained at record levels. Fashion brands like Coach, Sergio Hudson and Louis Vuitton were all present at the event as the WNBA and its players continue to evolve into fashion mainstays.

Brittany Hampton has styled a number of players over the last few years, often starting to work with them while they’re still in college. But her closest client relationship is with Paige Bueckers, the UConn athlete who was the No. 1 pick at the draft this week. Below are some highlights from our conversation with Hampton, lightly edited for length and clarity.

On working with young players and comparisons to Law Roach

Hampton: “A lot of these girls start [playing] at such a young age, and they’re thinking about who they’re going to be, molding themselves into the lives they want to have. I assisted Law Roach after I left working at Nickelodeon. I was working with Ariana Grande and Jeannette McCurdy, actually, and now Law is working with Zendaya. That people have compared Law and Zendaya to me and Paige is a huge honor. I started working with Paige in her sophomore year, and we’ve been joined at the hip ever since.”

On getting to know a client

Hampton: “I have to sit and meet with a client first. I can’t just jump into it. Having a personal, one-on-one conversation and understanding their style and who they are is really important. When I was working with Russell Westbrook, he would always say he got his style from his mom. She inspired him to try different things, different patterns, different materials and different textures. I like to constantly drill into my clients and ask who it is that inspires them and what brought them into fashion.”

On luxury fashion’s embrace of sports, particularly women’s sports

Hampton: “It’s a blessing. Being in an industry that has pivoted to sports has been really beneficial. The brands are itching to get their foot in the door to work with these athletes. And they’re finally getting the funding to support it, not just asking the athletes to do free posts and things like that. My clients really like to support emerging designers. They’re being reached out to by brands all the time.”