Glossy Podcast: The 2016 trend, as explained by one of the year’s most influential stylists

This week, we’re taking a look at the 2016 trend, as social media floods with people looking back at the trends and aesthetics that dominated popular culture 10 years ago.

To get a better look at where fashion was in 2016 and why people are talking about it now, Jill spoke with stylist Micaela Erlanger. Erlanger was one of the top stylists of 2016 and was responsible for many iconic looks of the day. She’s still styling A-list talent today, including Meryl Streep for the upcoming press tour for “The Devil Wears Prada 2.” Below are a few highlights from the conversation, lightly edited for length and clarity.

What it took to be an in-demand stylist in 2016

Erlanger: “It was a remarkable time for my career. 2016 was two years after Lupita [Nyong’o] burst onto the red carpet scene and won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and her rise led to my rise. That’s when I landed on the cover of the Hollywood Reporter. Things took off for me professionally in the years that followed. I had a massive client roster — close to 30 clients. I was working with the biggest names in Hollywood. I had multiple clients for the Oscars, for the Globes, for Cannes. That was also a time where I, as a stylist, wasn’t just styling but was also thinking about creating narratives and trend strategy and the power of the red carpet.”

Top 2016 trends

Erlanger: “I stand by a lot of my looks from that time, but there were definitely some choices, especially in footwear, that were questionable. Lots of peep-toe booties and things of that nature, where I’m like, ‘What went through my mind?’ There were questionable trends around that time. 2016 was the time of super, super skinny jeans and lingerie as outerwear, and beauty trends like colored lipstick and colored hair. Not many of my clients did those things, but that was what was going on in 2016.”

A new trend cycle

Erlanger: “There’s definitely a nostalgia element. This isn’t something that’s really new. We’re in a time right now when people are looking for a little bit more optimism and inspiration. History repeats itself, particularly in fashion, and we look to the past a lot. Every collection, every designer is referencing archives. But it used to be that they’d look to 30 or 40 years ago. There’s a shorter window now. We’re looking at a decade. It’s a sign of the times. You don’t have to look that far back to find inspiration.”

The worst trend of the time

Erlanger: “In terms of what trends should stay in the past? Logo belts. I bought one. I had them. But respectfully, they should stay in the past. We do not need that right now. We’re in the world of quiet luxury, moving away from being loud and obvious. It’s far more elegant to not know exactly who you’re wearing.”