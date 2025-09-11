Glossy Podcast: Kicking off New York Fashion Week with a look at what’s to come this week

This is an episode of the Glossy Fashion Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the fashion industry. More from the series →

On this special New York Fashion Week edition of the Glossy Podcast, we’re kicking off our Fashion Month coverage. New York Fashion Week has officially started, and the shows are underway.

On this episode, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi, international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff give a preview of what they’ll be looking for during the week, what shows are the most notable, and what New York Fashion Week’s identity is now that many mainstay brands have moved their shows to Europe.

First, we break down how the shows themselves are differing. The CFDA, along with a new organization called KFN, is experimenting with a new format this season, with 30 designers over the course of the week showing in a few centralized locations in lower Manhattan.

The move is an effort to rein in the geographic sprawl that has affected New York Fashion Week over the last few years. While in previous decades, shows were centralized in places like Bryant Park or Spring Studios, recent years have seen shows continue to spread out across the city.

Whether the move will be a success remains a question mark. But one thing that’s certain is that brands are looking for ways to cut costs this season. Several shows this week are held at the brand’s own stores, office or headquarters.

We also discuss some notable shows this week, including Ralph Lauren, Tibi and Christian Siriano, which is showing at Macy’s, plus the return of the Rachel Antonoff x Susan Alexandra dog show.

And lastly, we talk about New York’s place in the global fashion landscape. While many of the big brands, including American brands, have moved their shows to Paris or Milan, New York Fashion Week has slowly morphed into a great showcase for indie and advanced contemporary brands.