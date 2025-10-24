The Glossy Podcast: Insights from Glossy’s holiday research report — plus, Grace Wales Bonner joins Hermés

This is an episode of the Glossy Fashion Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the fashion industry. More from the series →

This week, we discuss Grace Wales Bonner taking over as the creative director of menswear at Hermés. It’s a job that Wales Bonner has previously referred to as a dream job, and it makes her the first black woman to lead a major European luxury brand.

We also discuss Dsquared2’s restructuring and layoffs amid its legal battle with licensing company Staff International. And we break down Saks Fifth Avenue’s recent earnings report, which shows the retailer continuing to struggle after its billion-dollar merger with Neiman Marcus.

Later in the episode, Zofia is joined by our editor-in-chief, Jill Manoff, and Glossy’s research director, Li Lu, to discuss holiday retail strategies. The conversation draws from our annual Glossy+ Holiday Research Report, released earlier this month.

One of the main takeaways from the report: Neither marketers nor brands have high hopes for this holiday season.

“I would say a lot of marketers have very conservative expectations for holiday revenue,” Li Lu said. “About 56% of them said they don’t expect increases to be more than 10%. Within that 56%, 27% of them just said, flat out, that they don’t expect any change. So it’s very conservative this year for the most part.”

The discussion also covers price increases for the holiday season due to tariffs, discounting strategies heading into the holidays, and the role of digital marketplaces like Amazon and traditional department stores like Macy’s this holiday shopping season.