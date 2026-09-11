Glossy Podcast: Inside Uniqlo’s US expansion strategy with head of marketing Nico Cessot

This is an episode of the Glossy Fashion Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the fashion industry. More from the series →

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Uniqlo has taken the U.S. by storm. The Japanese purveyor of affordable but high-quality basics has become a household name, particularly on the populous East and West Coasts of the country.

But in the last year, Uniqlo has ratcheted up its expansion in the U.S. It has opened dozens of new stores across the U.S., with its 87th store opening in Washington, D.C. at the end of last month. Nico Cessot, head of marketing in North America for Uniqlo, joined the Glossy Podcast to talk about some of the expansion strategies Uniqlo has adopted to grow its American audience.

According to Cessot, despite operating in the U.S. since 2005, Uniqlo still has plenty of room to grow its customer base and build awareness.

“Our biggest priority is to continue to drive our brand awareness,” he said. “Ultimately, we’re still new in this market. This year is our 20th anniversary. So we’re still pretty new. We want to continue to appeal to the U.S. customers. And how do we do this? Obviously, the store expansion is one thing, but the brand awareness and the discovery of who we are, what we stand for, what products we promote, I think that is also key for the success of Uniqlo moving forward.”

Ultimately, Uniqlo’s goal is to reach approximately $19 billion in U.S. sales with nearly 200 stores in the next few years. Part of that strategy is to expand its store fleet beyond the coasts and into the middle of the country.

“For many, many years, Uniqlo has been expanding in both the East Coast and West Coast,” Cessot said. “New York is obviously a big market for us, but we also have California and L.A. locations. We recently opened in Texas — Dallas and Houston — Seattle in Washington state, Boston, D.C. and Chicago, where we recently also opened another local flagship store. But I think many, many customers still don’t have access to the physical Uniqlo stores, which is, again, one of the big opportunities for us to continue to grow.”