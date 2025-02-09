From Beyoncé to Britney: David Blond on leveraging NYFW to win celebrity clients

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

This latest New York Fashion Week edition of the Glossy Podcast features David Blond, one-half of the design duo known as The Blonds, known for their ultra-glam, high-drama styles beloved by the entertainment industry. In the fashion industry, they’re also known for their 9 p.m. fashion shows that feel like a party.

Blond discusses how The Blonds built their A-list client roster, which includes Rihanna, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, JLo, Britney and many more. He also breaks down the brand’s runway preparations and the reasons it’s made an NYFW show a seasonal tradition. Highlights from the conversation, below, have been lightly edited for clarity.

The role of a fashion show in 2025

“Fashion shows are really important in order to get your message across. It’s the one time that the actual creative director and or/designer has the most control over how they’re speaking to the consumer. For us, we feel like it’s a direct extension of what we do. It presents to all of our clients how they can utilize the clothes. We try to inspire and empower them to do and be what they want to be. And then, it inspires them to then take one of these ideas and then translate it into whatever they’re doing for their concert tour or video. Sometimes they’ll come to us with a concept and they’ll say, ‘Well, I like this, but I’m in this world.’ So we’ll change the color, we’ll change the treatment, we’ll customize it and tailor it to whatever their needs are.”

Using a fashion show for storytelling

“Music is a very key component, because a lot of our clientele is in the music industry. So, we work with the Misshapes every season to come up with a soundtrack we consider to be very cinematic. It’s really intrinsic in telling the story, and we try to make that as impactful and unusual as possible. … There is no longer a New York Fashion Week hub. That makes it a little bit more challenging, but it’s more exciting, in a way, because now we get to find venues that have different character. On Saturday, we’re showing at the FiDi Banking Hall, which is right across the street from the stock exchange. It fits perfectly with our, sort of, rich bitch aesthetic we’ve got going on this season.”