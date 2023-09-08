Dora Maar CEO Lauren Wilson on leveraging NYFW’s marketing opportunities

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify
It’s a new era for fashion month, where designer collections are just one piece of the pie. As brands across price points and specialties aim to compete in the increasingly competitive retail landscape, more are taking advantage of the opportunity and approaching it strategically. They’re cutting through the noise with innovative marketing tactics, introducing new commerce plays and leveraging advanced digital capabilities to best showcase their products. In this podcast series, running throughout Fashion Month Spring 2024, Glossy and influential leaders are breaking down the evolution of the experiential event, as driven by technology.
First up is Lauren Wilson, founder and CEO of Dora Maar, the luxury e-tailer that allows shoppers to buy from the closets of fashion icons. Along with sharing New York Fashion Week’s importance to her evolving business, she discusses her plans for taking advantage of marketing and networking opps throughout the week. This episode was recorded amid bustling NYFW, in Showfields’ NoHo location.