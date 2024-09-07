Designer Christian Cowan on embracing ‘the hustle and strategy behind growing a brand that survives’

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

A Central Saint Martins alum and one-time CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist, designer Christian Cowan founded his namesake brand in 2017 after Lady Gaga’s support thrust him into the spotlight. Today, the London native who now resides in NYC is well-known for his fun, attention-grabbing designs. They’ve been selling at retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue since Cowan became serious about growing the business.

“You’ve got to grow the business so you can do bigger and bolder creative ideas — it’s about being able to facilitate a bigger creative vision,” Cowan says on the Glossy Podcast. “I love the hustle and strategy behind growing a brand that survives.”

Also on the podcast, Cowan discusses his New York Fashion Week Spring 2025 collection and stress-free approach to the corresponding show. He also shares his take on why “meteoric rises” of designers no longer happen in fashion.

Throughout New York Fashion Week, from September 6-11, check back for more daily podcast episodes featuring influential fashion insiders, from editors to designers.