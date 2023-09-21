Antidote’s Lauren Amos and Karlo Steel on the return of ‘fashion with a capital F’

It’s a new era for fashion month, where designer collections are just one piece of the pie. As brands across price points and specialties aim to compete in the increasingly competitive retail landscape, more are taking advantage of the opportunity and approaching it strategically. They’re cutting through the noise with innovative marketing tactics, introducing new commerce plays and leveraging advanced digital capabilities to best showcase their products. In a dedicated podcast series running throughout Fashion Month Spring 2024, Glossy and influential leaders are breaking down the evolution of the experiential event, as driven by technology.

In this episode, we sit down with Lauren Amos, the founder of Atlanta-based retailers Wish and Antidote, which focus on streetwear and luxury fashion, respectively. Amos is also a Fashion Month regular and a bona fide street-style star — her avant-garde OOTDs have been chronicled by industry publications from Vogue to The Coveteur. Amos was joined on the podcast by Karlo Steel, Antidote’s creative director and buyer, who hits the Fashion Month circuit with Amos every season. But, as he explained, it’s more work than it is play. Seventy-five percent of the company’s merchandise buys are made within days of their show debuts, he said. Amos and Steel also discuss the relevance of fashion shows, the state of luxury consumer behavior and the shows they’re shopping this season.