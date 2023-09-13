Adeam’s Hanako Maeda on making the most of a NYFW show

It’s a new era for fashion month, where designer collections are just one piece of the pie. As brands across price points and specialties aim to compete in the increasingly competitive retail landscape, more are taking advantage of the opportunity and approaching it strategically. They’re cutting through the noise with innovative marketing tactics, introducing new commerce plays and leveraging advanced digital capabilities to best showcase their products. In this podcast series, running throughout Fashion Month Spring 2024, Glossy and influential leaders are breaking down the evolution of the experiential event.

In this episode, we sit down with Hanako Maeda, the founder, CEO and creative director of the luxury fashion brand Adeam. Made in Maeda’s home country of Japan, Adeam’s clothes have been a favorite of Asian and Asian-American celebrities like Harry Shum Jr. and Naomi Osaka. Maeda talks about how ballet shaped her latest collection, how brands can make the most of a slot at NYFW, and how a fashion show can benefit a brand in ways that lookbooks and Instagram posts can’t. This episode was recorded in the midst of NYFW at Showfields’ store in NoHo.