A buyer’s take on London Fashion Week, with Mytheresa’s Tiffany Hsu

On this week’s London Fashion Week edition of the Glossy Podcast, senior fashion reporter Zofia Zwieglinska is joined by Tiffany Hsu, chief buying director at Mytheresa, for a buyer’s perspective on the Fall 2026 collections.

The event’s highlights included a confident, outerwear-led collection at Burberry, romantic opulence from Simone Rocha and Erdem Moralıoğlu, and sculptural, conceptual work from emerging names like Daniel Del Valle and Stevo Smith.

Here are three key takeaways, in Hsu’s words, lightly edited for clarity.

Mytheresa’s approach to the shows

“When you come to London Fashion Week, you always want to see something refreshing, something you haven’t seen in the market — more creativity, maybe a little less commercial. London designers are known for thinking outside the box.”

The must-see shows at LFW

“It’s super important to see the collection in person — to see the fit, to see it on the model, to touch the fabrics. I don’t have the chance to go to every show, but I saw Burberry, Simone Rocha, Erdem and a few younger brands. This season felt very romantic, Gothic, very opulent. The romantic darkness is a very uniquely London DNA.”

The brand-retailer relationship

“It boils down to something very simple: production, delivery and price point. Sometimes what’s on the runway can’t actually be reproduced. If they can only offer a watered-down version, then I can’t represent the brand the way I want to. We are the connection between the product and the customer, so we need to be confident they can deliver.”