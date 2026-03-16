Nuuds is betting on the ‘forgotten middle’ with its first Nordstrom launch

Nuuds is stepping beyond its direct-to-consumer roots for the first time. But the brand isn’t following the typical fashion playbook.

Instead of launching first in coastal fashion capitals, the fast-growing essentials label founded by Daryl-Ann Denner will debut in four Nordstrom stores across the country’s interior, in Houston, Denver, Austin and Charlotte. The assortment will also launch on Nordstrom.com on March 14.

The rollout will include a temporary shop-in-shop activation lasting roughly 30 days, designed to introduce the brand to Nordstrom shoppers and gather insights before expanding the partnership.

For the 3-year-old brand, the move marks its first wholesale expansion and a calculated bet on a customer demographic Denner believes has long been overlooked by fashion brands.

“From the beginning, it was really about servicing that community,” Denner said. “A lot of millennial women across the U.S., a lot of Middle America, feel ignored by some of the cooler brands launching today. We wanted to make something where they feel seen automatically.” Denner said, adding that she intentionally excluded Los Angeles and New York from the first wave of stores.

Since launching in October 2022, Nuuds has generated $150 million in lifetime sales, largely through its DTC channel and Denner’s social media following. Denner has 2.2 million followers on Instagram. The brand reports that about 80% of its customers return to purchase again. Its hero product, the Everyday T-Shirt, has sold more than 111,000 units.

Nuuds’ top cities by sales currently include Dallas, Chicago, New York, Houston, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Charlotte, Phoenix, Denver and Los Angeles. Interior U.S. metros have become major consumer growth engines. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Sun Belt markets accounted for nearly 90% of U.S. population growth between 2020 and 2024. Retail analysts estimate that roughly 70% of U.S. retail spending takes place in suburban markets rather than urban cores.

Denner said limiting the launch to four stores will allow the brand to study how Nordstrom shoppers interact with the product in a physical environment before expanding the partnership.

Many retailers are upping their focus on valuable customers outside traditional fashion hubs. In its latest earnings update on March 4, Target said it sees outsized growth among “busy families,” a consumer group prioritizing style, convenience and value, particularly in suburban markets.

Nuuds’ product assortment centers on wardrobe essentials such as tees, ribbed tops and lounge pieces with sizing from XS-XXXL. Items are priced about $40-$120 and emphasize fabric quality and fit rather than seasonal trends.

The retail debut gives customers their first chance to experience the brand’s fabric-focused designs in person, Denner said. She noted that Nuuds’ core customer, often younger millennial mothers, skews slightly younger than Nordstrom’s traditional shopper.

The approach places Nuuds in a category that has seen significant growth in recent years. Basics-focused brands have surged as consumers gravitate toward comfortable, repeat-purchase wardrobe staples. Skims, founded by celebrity Kim Kardashian, has grown rapidly through shapewear and essentials. According to Fortune, Skims became profitable in 2023 and reported nearly $713 million in net sales, with revenue increasing more than fivefold in three years.

“One of the reasons why basics-focused brands are performing well is because they cater to a desire for small indulgences in everyday things,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData. “People are also prepared to make reasonable investments in products that they wear repeatedly and which have attributes that make them feel comfortable.”

Department stores have increasingly leaned into that category. Nordstrom has expanded partnerships with brands centered on wardrobe staples, including Universal Standard, which grew to more than 20 Nordstrom locations in 2025. Other essentials-driven labels across the retailer’s assortment include Vince, Madewell and Free People, alongside Nordstrom’s own basics-focused brands such as Zella and Open Edit.

Nordstrom said Nuuds’ emphasis on repeat-wear essentials aligned with its current merchandising priorities.

“Nuuds stood out to us for its thoughtful approach to everyday essentials,” said Emily Crandall, evp and general merchandise manager of women’s and men’s apparel at Nordstrom. The brand also brings “the right balance of fit, value and versatility,” she said.

“Department stores are looking for brands that help them feel fresh and differentiated,” Saunders said. “While mainstream brands still form the backbone of sales, consumers increasingly want to see newness and innovation. An emerging brand like Nuuds helps accomplish some of this. It also signals that Nordstrom is a place to find interesting things, which can help drive traffic.”

Nordstrom itself is entering a new chapter. For the fiscal year ended February 1, the retailer reported $15.02 billion in revenue and $294 million in net earnings. The company was taken private in 2025 after members of the Nordstrom family partnered with Mexican retail group El Puerto de Liverpool, a move expected to give the retailer greater flexibility to invest in merchandising and brand partnerships.

For Denner, the partnership also carries personal significance. Before launching Nuuds and building a large online following, she worked as a Nordstrom sales associate.

“I always tell our team to treat customers like they’re my sister,” she said. “Nordstrom has that same reputation for taking care of its customers, which made it feel like the right partner for us.”

Denner said the Nuuds team has been working with Nordstrom associates ahead of launch, focusing on product education around fit and fabric — two factors that drive the brand’s repeat purchase rate.

“I think the biggest opportunity is awareness,” Denner said. “There are a lot of women who still haven’t discovered Nuuds.”