Video: Why a fashion show is worth the investment, according to Tommy Hilfiger and Stacey Bendet

New York Fashion Week was back with a vengeance this season, featuring iconic brands like John Varvatos, buzzy younger brands like Khaite and a CFDA-sponsored bus to help attendees get around to all the shows.

Glossy was in attendance, speaking to designers like Christian Siriano, Emily Smith of Lafayette 148 and Stacey Bendet of Alice + Olivia. The prevailing sentiment among those designers was that NYFW is still an integral part of their strategies.