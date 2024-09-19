Video: Why a fashion show is worth the investment, according to Tommy Hilfiger and Stacey Bendet

New York Fashion Week was back with a vengeance this season, featuring iconic brands like John Varvatos, buzzy younger brands like Khaite and a CFDA-sponsored bus to help attendees get around to all the shows.
Glossy was in attendance, speaking to designers like Christian Siriano, Emily Smith of Lafayette 148 and Stacey Bendet of Alice + Olivia. The prevailing sentiment among those designers was that NYFW is still an integral part of their strategies.
“The show is the biggest thing we do each year,” said Alejandro Gomez Palomo, founder of Palomo Spain. “It’s a big investment for a brand like us, but I love to have a grand show. It’s where we spread our message the best. If I didn’t have a show at least once a year, I don’t know how I’d survive.”
Despite the costs of putting on a show, NYFW can be a great opportunity for new brands to introduce themselves to the world or for existing brands to start a new chapter, as John Varvatos did under new vp of creative Karl Aberg.
“The energy in the building and leading up to the week was so exciting,” said Catherine Jobling, John Varvatos’s chief operating officer. “It’s good to be back.”
Watch Glossy’s recap video of the week, featuring the Glossy team including Jill Manoff, Tatiana Pile and Danny Parisi, along with interviews with designers from throughout the week.