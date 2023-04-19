Snapchat unveils in-store AR mirrors and highlights shopping tools at Snap Partner Summit

While Snapchat now has over 750 million monthly active users, its Snap Partner Summit held on Wednesday is highlighting how brands can use its technology off the mobile app, both online and in real life.

Onstage at the summit, the company announced it’s officially adding physical AR mirrors to its new AR Enterprise Services (ARES), or Snapchat tech that brands can pay to use outside of Snapchat itself. Snapchat previously provided in-store mirror technology for a Gen Z-centered Nike back-to-school store installation with immersive Snapchat lenses in 2022. Currently, the mirrors are in-store at Men’s Wearhouse for a prom-focused campaign to attract young formal suit shoppers with in-store Snapchat mirrors.

“We believe AR represents a profound technological shift that is going to impact businesses across nearly every major industry,” said Carolina Arguelles, head of AR enterprise product strategy and product marketing at Snapchat. “One of the verticals we are most excited about is the application of AR for retail and e-commerce, and we’ve invested deeply over the last several years to improve the shopping experience.”

Snapchat unveiled ARES, an AR-focused SaaS business unit, on March 23 this year. Sunglasses brand Goodr, Gen Z-oriented e-tailer Princess Polly and knitwear label Gobi Cashmere were among its first clients. Its launch of ARES included the introduction of its Shopping Suite, which allows participating brands to embed Snapchat 3D viewing, AR try-on and an online fit finder into their own apps or websites.