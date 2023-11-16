Research Briefing: Unpacking marketers’ 2023 holiday marketing and commerce strategies

In this edition of the Glossy+ Research Briefing, we highlight our recently released 2023 holiday marketing and commerce strategies report that unpacks how marketers are preparing for the upcoming holiday season.
Interested in sharing your perspectives on the future of fashion, luxury and beauty?
Apply to join the Glossy research panel.
Unpacking marketers’ 2023 digital strategies for the holidays
Breaking news: In-app gifting is catching on this holiday. The fashion resale platform Basic.Space is introducing a new gifting feature that lets users buy from the platform’s sellers and send an item to someone else through the app. As shopping and social media continue to merge, shopping apps like Etsy and Amazon are adding more social features like a tab with vertical short-form videos.
Research findings: When it comes to sales, the channels marketers said increase in importance to them during the holiday season match – and rank similarly in order to – the sales channels they use throughout the rest of the year, with owned e-commerce platforms at the top of the chart. Social commerce was the second most-used sales channel throughout 2023 and the second-ranking sales channel that marketers said grows in importance to them during the holiday season on average.
- Eighty-five percent of respondents said they have used their own e-commerce sites this year and of those users 76% agreed the channel grows more important to their holiday marketing plans — the largest user group to agree a channel becomes more important to them during the holidays
- Sixty-one percent of respondents said they used social commerce this year and of those users 61% of respondents agree social commerce grows more important to their holiday marketing plans — the second largest user group to agree
See research from all Digiday Media Brands: