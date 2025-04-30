Inside Mytheresa’s Austin-based VIP event

In this week’s Luxury Briefing, Mytheresa’s chief customer experience officer, Amber Pepper, shares why the luxury e-retailer hosted a Pucci activation in Austin. In addition, U.K.-based lingerie brand Bordelle discusses its U.S. strategy amid tariffs. Also, Lyst Index insights and news to know. For tips or comments, you can email me at zofia@glossy.co

Mytheresa’s latest U.S. event marked the extension of its experiential luxury strategy into new, fast-growing regional markets. To celebrate the launch of its Pucci x Mytheresa capsule on April 23, the platform staged a vibrant activation in Austin, Texas on April 24. The event was designed to blend Pucci’s colorful Italian heritage with local Austin culture, offering an experience that merged exclusivity, personalization and high-energy social engagement.

The Pucci x Mytheresa capsule reimagines two of Pucci’s archival prints, Marmo and Orchidee, in fresh Aqua shades across fluid maxi dresses, breezy kaftans, co-ord sets, swimwear and accessories. According to Amber Pepper, Mytheresa’s chief customer experience officer, exclusives access is important to the retailer’s private clients. “Our clients are always looking for something they can’t find anywhere else,” said Pepper. “They travel constantly and they can buy anything, but having access to Pucci’s creative director herself, to Camille Miceli, that’s what feels truly special.”

The Austin event started with an intimate cocktail reception at the Commodore Perry Estate, where a select group of private clients met Miceli and Mytheresa CEO Michael Kliger. The company does not disclose client details, including the number of guests. Set in the estate’s lush gardens, the setup was deliberately understated: minimal branding, soft lighting and Pucci scarves casually draped on chairs, encouraging relaxed and personal conversations in the small, intimate setting. Personal shoppers styled guests ahead of time in capsule pieces — the guests arrived wearing swirls of Marmo and Orchidee in blues and greens.

After the private reception, guests were shuttled to the Austin Motel for the main celebration. The motel’s classic neon sign was rebranded in Pucci Aqua hues for the night, while a fleet of vintage Cadillacs, wrapped in swirling Pucci prints, lined the entrance. Guests were greeted by line dancers in Pucci scarves and custom cowboy hats, setting the tone for a playful, high-energy evening. A customization station allowed attendees to create their own printed cowboy hats and customize them with branded brooches and scarves. “We wanted to lean into the fun,” said Pepper. “This wasn’t about being serious. It was about vibrancy, energy and joy.”

Music, curated by Miceli’s favorite Italian DJ, added to the atmosphere. Throughout the evening, guests mixed cocktails named after Pucci prints, posed in Pucci-themed photo booths and took part in two-stepping lessons under strings of multicolored lights.

The choice of Austin was deliberate. “We have a great client base in Austin,” said Pepper. “It’s a strong region for us.” Pepper declined to disclose more detailed client demographics. The city’s booming luxury demographic — younger, entrepreneurial and culturally experimental — is a growing focus for luxury brands like Hermès and Louis Vuitton, which have both opened large stores in the area. According to the residence planning firm Henley & Partners, Austin has seen a 110% growth in millionaire residents over the past decade, driven by a favorable tax environment and incentive programs. “Austin is not about formal black-tie events,” Pepper said. “It’s about authentic moments that feel spontaneous and a little rebellious. That energy fits Pucci perfectly.”

The event aligns with Mytheresa’s broader U.S. strategy of prioritizing client-first, experiential marketing. In February 2024, the company hosted a private Valentino weekend tapping into ski culture in Aspen, and it hosted an Etro garden party in Charleston in September. Each event was tailored to its location and audience. “We don’t design events from a brand marketing perspective,” said Pepper. “We design it from a client perspective first.”

While the Austin event was highly visible, Mytheresa’s approach varies. Some client events are completely private, with no photography or social media presence. In the case of Pucci, the energy and color lent themselves naturally to content generation, with influencers, press and VIPs mixing seamlessly. “We curate [social content visibility] very carefully,” said Pepper, basing it on the goals of each experience.

Sales are not the primary KPI for Mytheresa’s events, Pepper said. “It’s about loyalty. It’s about engagement. It’s about brand love,” she added. That said, private client styling sessions before the event ensured early access to the capsule collection.

On February 11, Mytheresa reported a 13.4% year-over-year increase in net sales to €223 million (approximately $238 million) for the second quarter of 2025 and a jump in adjusted net income to €10.6 million (about $11.3 million). The boosts were driven by full-price selling, higher average order value, and exclusive brand collaborations. The April 24 completion of its YNAP acquisition is expected to help scale its annual revenue to €4 billion ($4.3 billion).

Future U.S. activations are expected to continue this pattern, with a focus on regional markets that offer both a strong client base and cultural relevance. “We’re always asking, ‘What would our client really want?’” said Pepper. “That’s the starting point every time.”

Bordelle rethinks U.S. growth amid tariffs

London-based luxury lingerie brand Bordelle is preparing for changes in its U.S. business as new tariffs threaten to increase costs by up to 64% on certain products. Founder Alexandra Popa, who launched the brand in 2009, said the company is adopting new DTC and wholesale strategies to avoid disruptions. “The U.S. has always been our biggest market,” said Popa. “When the tariffs were first announced, wholesale clients canceled orders immediately. Everyone was panicking.”

Bordelle is not considering moving production. After Brexit, the brand shifted its manufacturing to Romania, choosing a corsetry facility in Cluj due to its technical expertise. “The product requires such a high skill set that moving production again isn’t realistic,” said Popa. “Producing in the U.S. is out of the question, although we have explored it.” Instead, Bordelle is exploring new logistics models, including the possibility of opening a U.S. warehouse to reduce shipping costs, bulk import duties and streamline direct-to-consumer orders.

Many luxury brands are being forced to reassess fulfillment strategies. “The cost of shipping, handling returns and managing duties has all gone up,” said Popa. “We are now responsible for all duties if the customer refuses delivery. It’s making the whole process so much more complicated.”

Supply chain expert Isaac Hetzroni said small brands like Bordelle face steeper challenges than multinational companies. “Small brands often don’t have redundancy built into their supply chains,” said Hetzroni. “It can take months to build a secondary supplier or establish new logistics hubs. For luxury brands, the quality bar is even higher, which makes the shift slower and more expensive.”

Bordelle is reallocating marketing budgets in response to the uncertainty. While the U.S. remains a critical market, the brand is investing in growing its presence in the Middle East, where demand for luxury lingerie is expanding. Popa said the company is currently researching UAE consumer preferences and planning to work with local distribution partners to offer a localized e-commerce experience, including same-day shipping, localized currencies and Arabic-language interfaces. “The Middle East is our next big opportunity, but it requires a completely different infrastructure and customer service model,” she said.

Setting up a regional distribution model would require significant upfront investment. “We have none of that infrastructure in place now,” said Popa. “We’re looking at partnerships and working with PR agencies that specialize in private events, which is how clients in the UAE prefer to shop.”

While the immediate focus is managing the short-term tariff risk in the U.S., Popa said the longer-term view is about diversification. “We’ve survived Brexit and Covid, and now we’re adapting again. We’re focused on not being dependent on just one market anymore.”

Lyst’s Q1 2025 index is released

Top five brands of first-quarter 2025: Loewe, Miu Miu, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent.

Top five products of first-quarter 2025: Celine Marco Jeans, Adidas Taekwondo, Puma Speedcat Ballet, Bottega Veneta Drop Earrings, The Row City Sandal.

The Lyst Index ranks the world’s hottest fashion brands and products each quarter based on global search data, sales, social media engagement and online consumer behavior from over 200 million shoppers.

In the first quarter of 2025, Cos moved up 11 places, compared to last quarter, to rank as the sixth hottest brand, with demand up 44%. “This quarter’s massive jump proves that Cos has brand appeal beyond just price,” said Katy Lubin, vp of brand and communications at Lyst. Shoppers are increasingly seeking “elevated basics” like trousers, jackets and shirting that feel aspirational but accessible, Lubin said.

Chloé moved into Lyst’s Top 10 brands for the first time, driven by renewed interest in archival fashion. The brand’s updated boho aesthetic and the upcoming Paddington bag reissue are building momentum. “There’s clout among shoppers obsessed with fashion history,” said Lubin.

Meanwhile, low-profile sneakers continue to rise. Adidas’s Taekwondo ranked second on the Index, with the Puma Speedcat Ballet at third. “Early adopters appreciate the edge,” Lubin said, noting that searches for “ballet sneakers” on the Lyst shopping platform jumped 1,300% as the line between streetwear, sportswear and fashion blurs.

News to know

On April 30, Saks launched a dedicated storefront on Amazon’s Luxury Stores platform, bringing brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Etro and Stella McCartney to Amazon for the first time. The partnership comes on the heels of Amazon’s investment in Saks’s parent company last year to support its merger with Neiman Marcus.

On April 29, OpenAI began rolling out new ChatGPT shopping features for free, Pro and Plus users, adding natural-language product discovery, visual search and personalized recommendations without paid placements or affiliate links. It’s starting with categories including apparel, beauty, home goods and electronics.

After acquiring Neiman Marcus in December 2024, Saks Global CEO Marc Metrick said the company is fortifying its balance sheet with a potential FILO loan and $350 million to $400 million in liquidity ahead of a $120 million bond interest payment due June 30.

Fendi will stage another co-ed runway show during Milan Fashion Week in September 2025 to continue its 100th anniversary celebrations. The brand will debut its new Via Montenapoleone palazzo flagship, with Silvia Venturini Fendi leading design and Ramon Ros stepping in as CEO, starting July 1.

Charles Leclerc will debut a limited-edition Ferrari Style capsule collection inspired by his off-track wardrobe at a May 21 event in Monte Carlo. The event is timed ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, with pieces available for purchase the same day.

Jean Paul Gaultier’s cabaret-style Grand Show, “Falling | In Love,” at Berlin’s Friedrichstadt-Palast, which opened in September 2023, became the top-selling production in the theater’s 100-year history. It’s had 804,000 paying guests and earned €57.4 million (approximately $61.5 million) in revenue — it will close on July 5.

For the May 6 Met Gala celebrating the Costume Institute’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition, Burberry has tapped stylist Law Roach to partner with Daniel Lee on creative expression. He will also curate the brand’s gala table along with co-chairs Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams.

