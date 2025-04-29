Inside Puma’s strategic turnaround

Puma is hitting reset.

After issuing a profit warning in February 2025 and announcing the departure of CEO Arne Freundt, who held the role for two and a half years, the brand moved quickly to install Arthur Hoeld, a former Adidas executive, to lead a strategic turnaround. The leadership change was paired with cost-cutting measures, including 500 global job cuts, and a tightened focus on marketing and product innovation to reignite growth.

Despite posting €8.82 billion ($9.5 billion) in revenue for 2024, a 4.4% increase year-over-year, Puma forecasts slower momentum ahead. 2025 EBIT is expected to be between €520 million ($556 million) and €600 million ($642 million), compared to €622 million ($665 million) in 2024. Puma will report its 2025 first-quarter earnings on May 8.

“We know the environment is tough,” said Richard Teyssier, Puma’s global vp of brand and marketing. “But this is when a brand’s DNA needs to be clearest. We have to stay true to who we are and double down on our connection with consumers.”

At the center of that effort is “Go Wild,” the brand’s largest global campaign to date, launched in March 2025. In 2025, Puma will increase its marketing investment by 40% year over year. The campaign is a full brand repositioning, not just an awareness play. The Go Wild campaign includes new product launches across multiple sports, celebrity ambassadors like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, global OOH media in major cities, localized pop-up activations tied to running and lifestyle communities, and a multi-phase retail rollout aligned with key sports events. This campaign is the result of two years of research involving 10,000 consumers, during which Puma identified what it considered a white space: younger consumers who prioritize self-expression, pleasure and community over pure athletic competition.

“It’s not about winning at any cost anymore,” said Teyssier, speaking about the research findings. “It’s about chasing that energy inside you and being yourself. That’s what today’s consumers connect with.”

The first chapter of Go Wild, launched in March 2025 and still live, features everyday runners and community-driven storytelling, rather than elite athletes. It is ranked in the top 5% for sales effectiveness in the U.S., Germany and China, according to Puma.

Puma previously overhauled its strategies in the early 2000s under Jochen Zeitz and again around 2014–2018 under Bjørn Gulden. This time around, the company faces a cooling sneaker market, tariff pressures, and rising demands for cultural relevance to stay competitive.

This year’s marketing update was deliberately timed to align with a product strategy rooted in nostalgia and lifestyle relevance, starting with the reintroduction of the Speedcat.

The Speedcat, a slim-profile motorsport-inspired sneaker originally designed in the late 1990s, officially relaunched globally in March and is sells for $119 (€109.95). Puma seeded the Speedcat through localized activations in cities including Seoul, Tokyo, Berlin and Paris, partnering with emerging fashion and streetwear communities. In South Korea, the brand partnered with nightlife figures and local models, while the Berlin activations tapped into the city’s skating and motorsport-adjacent scenes.

The Speedcat rollout was further amplified by limited-edition releases. A white Ferrari x Puma Speedcat OG special edition dropped in April to coincide with the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix. Puma and Ferrari are also celebrating the 2025 Miami Grand Prix with the release of the White Miami Limited Edition collection on April 28 — the campaign features drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc wearing Speedcat Pro footwear. Additional collaborations, with Mercedes-AMG Petronas and Red Bull Racing, are planned for later this year.

“We didn’t have to fake a motorsport story,” said Teyssier. “Puma’s been in that space since the early ’90s. Now, the Speedcat is a cultural icon again.”

In addition, Puma made a statement at the 2025 London Marathon on April 27, where its newly launched Fast-R Nitro Elite 3 shoe debuted. According to the company, the shoe, released globally on April 25, is its boldest entry yet into the high-stakes running shoe market. Independent research shows the $300 show offers a 3.15% improvement in running economy, meaning less energy is required to run the same pace, compared to top competitors.

As for the brand’s athlete and celebrity collaboration strategy, Puma’s chosen ambassadors, like Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and football manager José Mourinho, authentically embody Go Wild’s values of self-expression and individuality; it’s built on shared values rather than on visibility alone, according to Puma.

“The way to drive brand heat is to make the right [ambassador] choice at the start,” Teyssier said. “We collaborate to define specifically what they want to do for the brand, which products they want to support and how they want to do it organically.”

At the same time, Puma lets its local teams activate micro-influencers tied to emerging subcultures, ensuring cultural relevance. The brand declined to share its micro-influencer partners.

Retail expansion is another pillar of Puma’s reset. In October, Puma will open its first-ever European flagship store on London’s Oxford Street — the 24,000-square-foot location is positioned steps from Selfridges and Bond Street Station. Designed as an immersive Go Wild experience, the store will offer customization labs, rotating installations, and events tied to major sporting and cultural moments.

“This flagship is not just about selling shoes,” said Teyssier. “It’s about creating a place where you can feel the spirit of Puma. Whether you’re from London or Seoul, we want you to walk in and get it immediately.”

The store will also serve as a platform for smaller product drops and activations, allowing Puma to test ideas before scaling them. The retail strategy reflects the brand’s new focus on experiences and emotional engagement.