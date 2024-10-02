Inside Nihi Sumba, Chris Burch’s celeb-frequented luxury resort

This story is part of Glossy’s week-long look at the state of luxury, exploring what consumers and brands are deeming worthy of investment in 2024. To see all the stories in the series, click here.

Nihi Sumba, described by Chris Burch as “the edge of wildness,” aims to redefine what it means to experience luxury travel. Situated on the unspoiled Lost Island in Indonesia, about an hour flight from Bali, Nihi Sumba has become a hidden gem for the ultra-wealthy and A-list celebrities — Jennifer Lawrence spent her honeymoon at the resort in 2019. Designed to be a sanctuary, guests are invited to immerse themselves in nature, community and culture.

Chris Burch, the co-founder of Tory Burch, bought Nihi Sumba, formerly a resort known as Nihiwatu, in 2012. He then partnered with hotelier James McBride to renovate and transform the property into a luxury resort. The resort reopened to guests in 2015 and has since earned accolades from the global hospitality community, consistently ranking among the top luxury resorts in publications like Travel + Leisure. It’s typically booked months in advance, with waitlists during peak seasons. Rates range from $1,500-$9,000 per night, depending on the villa and season.

“We are the polar opposite of any luxury hotel in the world,” Burch said. “We are about humans, animals and activities. … We have wild horses that run down the beach that our guests can swim with, plus incredible surfing and waterfalls that people can walk into.”

For Burch, the inspiration behind Nihi Sumba was personal. “I bought the resort for my children because I wanted them to understand that there are places in the world that feel like 500 years back in time,” he said.

Burch’s move into hospitality mirrors a growing trend of fashion figures and brands branching into luxury resorts. Armani, Versace and Bulgari, for example, have expanded into the hotel sector, blending their expertise in aesthetics and luxury service to create high-end travel experiences.

“Fashion is about storytelling, and so is hospitality,” said Burch. “My experience in creating beautiful spaces and curating unique customer experiences translated seamlessly into making the resort a place of authenticity and luxury.”

Like Amangiri in Utah and Six Senses Resorts, Nihi prioritizes nature, culture and adventure alongside traditional luxury.

“Luxury travel used to be about staying in the best hotels in the world, but the rawness, beauty and culture of what we offer has become more important,” Burch said. “People want more authenticity, and we’re super authentic.”

Nihi Sumba offers activities that go beyond the standard luxury hotel fare. “People are interested in getting closer to the horses and doing horse therapy, so now, we have a very big horse therapy program,” Burch said. Horse therapy allows guests to bond with and care for the island’s wild horses, adding a healing and immersive dimension to their stay. In addition, guests can go hiking through rice fields and make chocolate in the resort’s on-site chocolate factory, which, Burch proudly noted, is being expanded due to high demand.

Nihi Sumba prioritizes giving back to the local community via its Sumba Foundation, which its guests appreciate, Burch said. “We raise about a million and a half dollars a year to support the children of the island — feeding them, getting rid of malaria, addressing malnutrition and improving education.” The island of Sumba has a population of around 700,000.

In a world where luxury often feels detached from its surroundings, Nihi Sumba bridges the gap, he said. “We have the most beautiful interiors in the world —beautiful fabrics, beds and luxury down pillows. But we are not sterile; we are warm. And we are driven by specialness in every way,” Burch said.