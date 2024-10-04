From art to furniture, what tastemakers are buying now

This story is part of Glossy’s week-long look at the state of luxury, exploring what consumers and brands are deeming worthy of investment in 2024. To see all the stories in the series, click here.

Glossy connected with tastemakers in the fashion, beauty and adjacent worlds to get their takes on the art, furniture, books and collectibles worth purchasing now, based on their personal favorites and recent purchases. Here’s what’s hot for the home and beyond, according to Francisco Costa, Tanya Taylor and other influential business leaders.

Rebecca Hessel Cohen

Founder and creative director, LoveShackFancy

Art: “I’m drawn to anything by photographers Arthur Elgort, Lillian Bassman, Herb Ritts and Michael Dweck.”

Furniture: “One of my favorite pieces right now is my vanity! I recently moved it into my bathroom, and I’m just loving how grown-up it feels to sit and put on my makeup at my beautiful vanity.”

Decor/kitchenware: “I go for vintage everything, especially vintage vases and floral china. Every time I’m in Europe, I buy sets of china. I can’t help myself — my china cabinet is overflowing!”

Home and personal style: “Home has always been a huge passion of mine. It should be a place that reflects your truest identity. I love creating a balance that feels modern yet is inspired by more traditional pieces by mixing furniture and eclectic vintage finds from Brimfield, Oxfordshire, Paris, Provence and Marrakesh. Our home reflects our life, travels and stores, as well as LoveShackFancy as a brand. It’s all one and integrates seamlessly. I always say: ‘Give in to the romance of it all!’ Style your space over time, and hunt and discover pieces that make it uniquely yours. …

“I love bows, delicate laces, worn wood, light colors, fresh flowers all over and romantic pieces that tell a story. My interior style is so ‘LoveShackFancy.’ It could best be described as over-the-top romanticism meets Provençal, with a touch of rococo.”

Watchlist: “’In Vogue: The ‘90s’ on Hulu and ‘Perfect Couple.’”

Health and wellness: “I love Isaac Boots and Forward Space. Plus, all my friends are loving cold plunges — I have to try!”

–––

Tanya Taylor

Founder and designer, Tanya Taylor

Art: “I think there is so much amazing creative energy from contemporary female artists. I love Anna Karlin, who creates incredible sculptures, and fellow Canadian artists Chloe Wise and Emily Filler — Emily is also from Toronto!”

Furniture: “Finding amazing vintage pieces always excites me; spending the time to search high and low until you find the perfect item makes it feel even more special. One of my favorite finds of all time are these yellow Giancarlo Piretti chairs from the ’80s that I found on 1stDibs. They currently live in our Madison Avenue store.”

Decor/kitchenware: “Helle Mardahl is an amazing, creative homeware brand. Her work feels like candy, and you can’t help but smile when you look at the pieces. Her use of color is outstanding. I have always had her work in my home, and it’s a conversation starter for its unique shape and artfulness. Espelma is another favorite. The packaging is what sold me first, and then I smelled the candles and was obsessed.”

Books: “I don’t get much free time to read, but it does feel so luxurious when I get a chance. My forever favorite is “Great Expectations.” I also can’t wait to read Sally Rooney’s new novel, “Intermezzo.” And I always love diving into and re-reading pieces by Donna Tartt, Joan Didion, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Zadie Smith.”

Fashion/accessories/jewelry: “Agmes has pieces I continue to love — I am so drawn to the brand’s ability to take a classic and make it unexpected. Their wavy cuffs are my favorite twist on a classic bangle. Similar to my love for vintage furniture, my TheRealReal alerts are very much so on for vintage Prada. I also have my eyes and ears out for vintage Bottega bags from the ’70s.”

–––

April Gargiulo

Founder and CEO, Vintner’s Daughter

Furniture: “7th House on Melrose in L.A. is the most exciting space for furniture I have been to in a while. The way the founder, Trevor Cheney, has contextualized his beautiful collection of both contemporary and modern vintage pieces inside one of Frank Geary’s first-designed homes is captivating. He also has a more traditional gallery space down the street called Trevor Cheney Gallery that is beautiful.”

Art: “For me, art is deeply personal, which is why I like to collect my friends’ work. Then I can feel a connection to them even from miles away. I’m currently pining for a piece from my friend Danielle Mourning.”

Decor/kitchenware: “On Main Street in St. Helena, Napa Valley is Carter and Co. Richard Carter and his amazing team curate everything you need for a well-stocked kitchen through the lens of craftsmanship and heritage. It’s an inspiring place for me to find other companies who share my commitment to those same values.”

Books: “The book of the summer for me and my fiction-loving friends was Miranda July’s “All Fours,” but I will read anything from Zadie Smith, Jennifer Egan and Maggie O’Farrell, to name a few. “Overstory,” “IQ84” and “A Little Life” are less recent, but are books that haven’t let me go far after finishing them.”

Interior design: “I love Chroma Design Studio and Giancarlo Valle, plus Eileen Grey who is a furniture designer but I love the few spaces she designed.”

Beauty/spa treatments: “My favorite is forest bathing and cold plunging in an alpine lake. The exclusive Vintner’s Daughter facial treatment at Auberge Stanly Ranch also makes the list. It’s the next level.”

Wine accessories: “Good friends.”

–––

Francisco Costa

Founder, Costa Brazil

Art: “Anything Bruce Nauman!”

Furniture: “The modular shelving system designed by Giseok”

Decor/kitchenware: “The chain light fixture by Franz West”

Books: “‘555’ by Francisco Costa”

Health and wellness: “Cold plunge — the best is at Palm Heights.”

Interior design: “Mine.”

Travel essential: “Costa Brazil’s Aroma in Oil”

Self-care/grooming: “Costa Brazil body oil for skin care, and Costa Brazil hand and body wash and bath salts for a great relaxing bath”

–––

Estelle Bailey-Babenzien

Co-founder, Noah Clothing; interiors and experience designer, Dream Awake Inc.

Art: “Paul Fernay. We recently showed his work as part of a special project, and his work was the most sought after, for good reason: a classical painter with a modern feel and unique style, beautiful color and brush strokes — now is the time to buy/ collect directly from him before the art world steps in and takes it to the moon.”

Furniture: “Noah Folding leather stool. It’s my take on a highly practical yet beautiful classic, elevated with solid brass hardware and layers of contrasting species of wood handcrafted in Japan. It’s the perfect extra seat or stand alone piece for any room. And the Artic credenza by Orior is a dream design — the ultimate balance of luxury, materiality and functionality.”

Kitchenware: “An easy win is the new titanium always pan by Our Place — I love it for everyday use.”

Decor: “The Oo lamp by Eny Lee Parker is a modern classic that will look good in any room inspired by any design era, forever. And, of course, lush healthy green plants bring interior spaces to life.”

Books: “My favorite book is actually more of a six-month study — and I continuously dip back into it to elevate my life: ‘The Master Key System’ by Charles Haanel.”

Health and wellness: “Water. Mountain Valley Spring’s 5-gallon glass jars can be delivered to your home upon request. Mine sits atop the ceramic dispenser on a wooden stand.

“A gym/spa with pilates reformer machines is another favorite. I personally like Lifetime Gym.”

Shoes: “The Noah Buckle loafer in chestnut suede — unisex and instantly cool.”

Headware: “A silk Hermès scarf — it can be worn in so many ways and never goes out of style. Also, Noah’s tricolor beanie – a pop of color to add flavor.”

Bag: “The Hermès Clemence Picotin Lock 18 for autumn and Clare V’s Pot de Meil bag for spring. Plus, the Globe Trotter suitcase is the ultimate travel accessory — a heritage piece that looks better with age, journeys and memories made. I love the customizable carry-on, such fun to design online.”

Perfume: “Aroma by Costa Brazil — because smelling divine is the best accessory after a positive attitude.”

Makeup: “Saie Beauty’s mascara and Starglow, because you can show off an inner-looking glow and naturally long lashes!”

Jewelry: “An 18-karat gold vintage locket, complete with a photo of your loved one whose energy is a guiding light.”

Kids’ favorites: “Board games, card games, dice games, color pencils, sketch books, story books — anything other than the damn screens! Things small enough to take out to dinner are a win-win.”

–––

Laure Hériard Dubreuil

Founder and CEO, The Webster

Art: “On view at David Zwirner Gallery in Los Angeles is my dear friend Nate Lowman’s latest exhibition called Parking. I love and admire his approach to multimedia pieces and especially offering unique perspectives to everyday scenes, such as the aerial point of view shown in these works. I am fortunate to have a piece of his in our Soho store location. It depicts the ceiling of his New York studio, and it has our clients constantly stopping to inquire.”

Furniture: “Anything Stephane Parmentier! We have been working closely on the new designs for our upcoming four new The Webster locations, and he has such an innate strength in creating pieces that are a statement and the focal point of any room. His ongoing partnership with Giobagnara, with pieces rendered in the world’s most beautiful leathers, offers such distinct silhouettes for each piece.”

Decor: “Lola Montes Schnable’s Artichoke Candleholders series is so fun and playful! I cannot wait to add them to my home. They are a true conversation piece.”

Books: “One book that has been living rent-free in my head that I recently read is “Creation Lake” by Rachel Kushner! I love a book that keeps you on your toes and can absolutely transport you into the story — so much so that, when you finally look up, you might have to question where you are.

“I recently had the pleasure of writing the foreword for an esteemed colleague Keanan Duffy, who just published his book ‘The Fashion Entrepreneur: A collection of Q&As with the fashion industry’s finest.’”

Health and wellness: “Monk Ice Baths are my latest obsession and have become a family activity, with my husband and son in constant competition to see how long we can stay under. With all the health benefits aside, with moving back to Miami, it can really be the perfect treat to combat the heat!

“Also, with the fall season being the busy time for me, I have recently attended two different retreats at Lanserhof to reset my system physically, mentally and spiritually from the inside and out. I love the concept and holistic approach that really demonstrates how connected everything is and how important it is to treat it cohesively and mindfully.

“A facial at Augustinus Bader followed by a fresh haircut and Tokio Treatment at David Mallett at The Webster Soho is the ultimate luxury!

“And newly launched beauty brand Loulu Hawaii has an Astafusion Rejuvenate PM Oil that has become a new staple in my routine. The smell of the entire line instantly has you feeling like you are on the beautiful beaches of Hawaii!”

Fashion accessories: “The Bottega Veneta Sardine bag is a must for me this season! The shape and every detail of the bag are so chic — a wonderful departure from the Jodie bag, which is sure to be a long-lasting ‘it’ bag.

“And the Babylone collection from the collaboration of Aurélie Bidermann and Christofle is so beautiful and fills a void in the fashion jewelry category — a dynamic partnership of quality craftsmanship and sensuality.”