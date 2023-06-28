LoveShackFancy is leaning into the growing success of its homeware category

LoveShackFancy is on a mission to bring its pink opulent world into your home, one napkin at a time.

The 10-year-old brand debuted its third home collection in mid-June, expanding its romantic cottage core concept to wallpaper, bedding, shower curtains, pillows and even dog beds. First begun in 2019, homeware is quickly becoming a staple category of the fashion brand’s designs. Homeware is only available direct-to-consumer in the brand’s 17 stores and e-commerce. A third of the brand’s revenue now comes from the stores, per a 2022 New York Times article. Its net sales grew about 125% from 2020 to 2021.

Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder and creative director for LoveShackFancy, is intrinsically tied to the brand, which first came to be after she designed her own bridesmaid dresses in 2010. Since then, she has hosted a hybrid birthday-brand party, and her family’s spring break vacations are often combined with ad campaign shoots. LoveShackFancy began creating tablecloths and chair cushions to build out its sumptuous, frothy shoots. As a result of this window into Hessel Cohen’s world, it was natural that LoveShackFancy customers wanted a piece of the action for themselves beyond clothing.

“The home collection was a way for us to allow our customers to infuse the same romantic and feminine sensibility they get from our clothing into their home,” said Hessel Cohen. “As my home and family grew, LoveShackFancy grew into a whole world, and I wanted LoveShackFancy to be a part of our customer’s entire life journey, too.”

LoveShackFancy’s homeware collection prices range from $40-$125, making them more affordable than the brand’s typical $345-$695 dress. It is no secret that the luxury industry thrives on accessibly priced small leather goods and accessories to support and fuel overall growth. And although LoveShackFancy sells sunglasses, purses, shoes and jewelry, these are difficult areas to compete in compared to storied legacy brands with global recognition. But that’s where the home category comes into play, as a way to immerse customers into the LoveShackFancy lifestyle and level the playing field.

“I would say a lot of consumers [buying] leather goods would go after designer labels, and I feel home is a great way to continue on and keep a customer’s mindset on the brand in a more affordable way,” said Stacy Lilian, president of LoveShackFancy.

Homeware now accounts for approximately 6% of LoveShackFancy sales, Lilian said. The next collection arrives in the fall and will include glassware and porcelain objet d’art. LoveShackFancy, which frequently collaborates with brands, began a partnership with Pottery Barn Kids and Teen in January. The partnership was initially for six months but has been renewed all the way through mid-2024. As back-to-school kicks into gear in the next few weeks, LoveShackFancy is prepared to outfit decked-out dorm rooms, which have become a common sight on TikTok. Lilian said the Pottery Barn partnership has had a halo effect, with Pottery Barn Kids and Teen customers buying additional items from LoveShackFancy’s direct-to-consumer homeware line. During the first week of the latest collection’s debut, half of the homeware sales included ready-to-wear fashion items in the basket order.

“People are buying us, whether it’s a dress or bedding, for monumental moments in their life. So that they will always remember, ‘I wore LoveShackFancy to my wedding rehearsal,’ or ‘I got LoveShackFancy bedding to go to college,’” said Lilian.