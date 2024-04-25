LePrix establishes offices in Japan amid the market’s rising resale demand

The fashion resale market in Japan is experiencing robust growth, driven by evolving consumer attitudes toward sustainability and the increasing appeal of unique, vintage and luxury items.

Cultural acceptance of secondhand goods is rising in the market, particularly among younger consumers who see pre-owned items as a way to express themselves while being eco-conscious. Secondly, the affordability of resale items has become attractive amid rising costs of living, especially for high-quality or luxury brands. Compared to other markets, luxury resale in Japan is better known for high-quality, authentic luxury goods.