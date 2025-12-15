Inside Kendra Scott’s feel-good holiday strategy

As Kendra Scott expands into new lifestyle categories and builds on more than $500 million in annual sales, the brand is using its 2025 holiday campaign, “You Make The Season,” to play to the emotions of its multigenerational customers.

“Our mission is always customer first, and this holiday season was no exception,” said Kendra Scott. “‘You Make The Season’ delivers a simple yet powerful message: The moments that matter most are defined by the people our customers share them with.’”

The campaign leans into nostalgia, connection and experiential retail, with creatives that feel lifted straight from a family photo album. They include shots of grandparents hugging pajama-clad kids, gingerbread-decorating sessions and close-up gifting moments. Between November 21 and December 10, Kendra Scott’s Instagram content views increased 85.9% year over year and TikTok impressions surged 551%, driven by coordinated cross-channel amplification of the brand’s IRL activations.

The campaign also includes physical components, which have seen strong traction. December has historically been Kendra Scott’s highest-volume gifting period.

Intending to “meet our customer where they are,” Scott said, the brand kicked off its holiday programming with a “Together for the Holidays” contest on November 24. It invited customers to share personal stories through a dedicated landing page on KendraScott.com and across social channels for a chance to win a fully covered trip home to see their families or chosen families. “Everyone deserves to spend the season with the people who feel like home,” Scott said. “This isn’t just a gesture, it’s a meaningful impact on real people’s lives during one of the most important times of the year.” According to the brand, the contest exceeded its entry goal by more than 20%, generating thousands of submissions and allowing the team to surprise additional runner-up contestants with travel support and curated gifts.

On December 5 and 6, the brand opened a gingerbread-inspired pop-up dubbed The Sweet Escape at The Grove in Los Angeles. It featured a photobooth Booth by Bryant and drew steady lines. “We wanted to give customers something they could feel, a moment of nostalgia and a keepsake that lasts long after the holidays,” Scott said. According to the brand, the activation became a meaningful brand-building moment in a key market. It generated nearly 30 million activation-related social interactions, spanning impressions, engagements and video views.

From December 4 to 7, the brand partnered with Jones Road to host in-store balm bar activations, where makeup artists offered quick complexion touch-ups and shade matching at select Kendra Scott locations. Kendra Scott also offered a gift with purchase of Jones Road’s Cool Gloss in Pink Shimmer. The brand said the collaboration with Jones Road contributed to a 95% e-commerce sell-through of featured products during the activation window.

According to a 2024 report from market research company Archrival, 74% of Gen Zers say IRL experiences are more important than digital ones. “That insight inspired our team to think creatively about how to bring our holiday campaign to life through tactile, meaningful moments,” said Scott. The brand continued its holiday momentum with complimentary Milk Bar Gingerbread Cookie Truffles offered in select stores over the weekend of December 13 and 14, adding another small moment of surprise and delight during a high-traffic stretch of the season.

Kendra Scott currently has 159 stores across the United States, after opening 25 this year, and strong traction among both longtime loyalists and younger shoppers discovering the brand through cultural moments like #RushTok. It’s best known for its multicolored stones and accessible price points, and, according to Scott, customers often encounter it in college before bringing it into their adult lives. Core jewelry styles range from $50-$150, with prices starting at $35, while the brand also offers fine jewelry priced at several thousand dollars.

“[The teens] influence the younger generation, and they influence their moms,” Scott said.

In 2024, Kendra Scott experienced sales growth of about 30% year over year, and the brand says 2025 is tracking ahead of expectations with continued growth across stores and e-commerce, though at a slower pace. The company has now reported 19 consecutive quarters of positive revenue gains. Its expansions into eyewear and cowboy boots under the Yellow Rose label late last year have created new pathways for customers to engage beyond jewelry. Investor confidence in that direction was reinforced by a significant minority investment from Singapore-based 65 Equity Partners in September of 2024. The deal reportedly valued the company at more than $1 billion.

Still, the holiday period remains one of the brand’s most effective periods for engaging new and returning customers. “More than 1 in 3 Kendra Scott customers shop [the brand] for their daughter or granddaughter,” Scott said. “Women have grown up with our brand and introduce their loved ones to our designs through seasonal gift giving and [celebrating] some of life’s biggest milestones.”

The brand’s signature Color Bar, its in-store jewelry customization station, is central to its holiday experience because it allows shoppers to create personalized gifts at a time when sentimentality is at its peak. Customers can build pieces around birthstones, favorite colors or meaningful combinations, and often design items for multiple generations in one visit. “If you create a meaningful experience for every person who walks through the door, you’ve succeeded whether or not they leave with a yellow bag,” Scott said, adding, “Brick and mortar is the heart of what we do.”

The brand reports that the combination of activations, social amplification and holiday storytelling helped create one of its highest-engagement holiday periods to date. “Holiday continues to be a strong acquisition moment for the brand,” she said. “In 2026, we will lean further into personalized, localized and culturally relevant experiences that foster long-term connections.”