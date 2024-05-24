Gymshark is building an inclusive athleisure brand, from headbands to hijabs

In the ever-evolving world of athleticwear, inclusivity and cultural sensitivity are becoming paramount for brands. British athleisure brand Gymshark has taken a significant step toward inclusivity by introducing a hijab into its athleticwear line for $30, available globally.

The move taps into a substantial and underserved market segment. According to the World Economic Forum, there are 800 million Muslim women globally. Many of these women wear the hijab and are looking for activewear that accommodates their cultural and religious practices.

Gymshark’s decision to introduce a hijab was driven by both internal insights and community feedback. Nichola Harris, senior designer of headwear and accessories at Gymshark, said the idea felt like a moment of cosmic alignment.

“During my seasonal research, I thought that as an inclusive brand, Gymshark needed to add hijabs to the range,” she said. “This happened at the same time it was requested by one of our Muslim athletes.”

Creating a functional and stylish hijab was no small feat. Harris highlighted the collaborative approach taken during the development process.

“I designed the hijab in conjunction with Muslim Gymshark employees and athletes,” she said. “I began by asking questions to understand the pros and cons of their current hijabs.” For the development, Harris used Gymshark’s state-of-the-art Knit & Stitch development center in Solihull, where the team selected fabrics and iterated on prototypes.

The process involved rigorous testing at the brand’s fitness center, the Gymshark Lifting Club in Solihull, where materials and designs were put to the test by real users. “The hijab had both positive and negative feedback initially,” said Harris. “I needed to create a single design that eliminated the negative points and built on the positives. It was important for the product to be both functional and beautiful.”

Ensuring the hijab met the needs of its intended audience also required community engagement. Over the last three months, Gymshark held multiple focus groups in major cities, including L.A. and London, involving influencers, celebrities and everyday users. Rochelle Mills, special operations senior designer at Gymshark, emphasized the importance of this approach. “We did this across the world to understand the full scope of how we work in this space and make sure we’re meeting our community’s needs,” she said.

One significant challenge was addressing the diverse ways individuals style their hijabs. The iterative design and testing process were crucial to creating an inclusive final product.

Since its launch on May 9, the hijab has received overwhelmingly positive feedback, according to the brand. “The most impactful has been how people feel seen,” said Mills. “A couple of the girls from a focus group came back for the e-commerce and campaign shoot. One of them said, ‘It’s so nice to work with a brand that doesn’t guess and asks us exactly what’s needed.’”

“Don’t assume you know the answer, and don’t be afraid to ask your community what they need,” Mills said. “Vulnerability is important. Bring that together with your expertise.”

Building on this success, Gymshark is committed to expanding its range of inclusive clothing. It launched a wig-specific hair band in February and is planning to expand its range of inclusive products into other categories.



According to January’s State of the Global Islamic Economy report, the modest fashion market was worth $277 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow to $311 billion by 2024.