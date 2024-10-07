Glossy Research: Brands are showing more optimism for holiday sales, compared to last year

The holiday shopping season is traditionally the most important sales time of the year for brands and retailers, but for the last two years, brands have approached the season with cautious optimism. This year, brands are feeling much better about their holiday sales going into the season.

That’s based on new Glossy+ research based on a survey of brands and retailers about the upcoming holiday season. When asked about their revenue expectations, a plurality of respondents (35%) said they expect sales to be up between 11-30% compared to last year’s holiday season. Comparatively, only 20% said the same in 2023 and only 6% in 2022. Instead, in previous years, the most common answer to the question was between 1-10%.