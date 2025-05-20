FP Movement and Lacoste team up for a tenniscore summer

Tenniscore is still having its moment, and FP Movement is confidently stepping into the frame.

On May 20, the Free People-owned activewear brand will debut its first-ever sneaker collaboration, reimagining three Lacoste styles in four exclusive colorways. The capsule includes the Club Low Sneaker ($120), the Elite Active Sneaker ($140) and the AG-LT23 Ultra performance sneaker ($140), all available only through FP Movement’s website and select U.S. retail stores.

The timing is no coincidence. With the French Open underway and tennis aesthetics continuing to dominate both social feeds and streetwear edits, the brand is leaning into a lifestyle-first strategy, and betting on sneakers as the next major growth driver.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Courtney Wartman, brand marketing director at FP Movement. “Lacoste shares our values of fashion meets sport. They’re rooted in tennis elegance, and we’re rooted in active fashion. The timing with the French Open makes this feel like a full-circle moment.”

The shoes have been updated with FP-exclusive color palettes and laces: A butter yellow, a clay orange, an optic white and a vibrant green carry subtle references to Grand Slam season, while pairing back to key styles in FP Movement’s current apparel line. The green Club Low, for example, is styled alongside a new all-white crossover Hot Shot set, creating what Wartman calls “the hero look.”

For FP Movement, the drop follows a string of successful past collaborations with brands like Hoka, On Running and Bala. But this is the first sneaker project that FP Movement has led from a merchandising and distribution standpoint. That experience helped shape the rollout.

“What we’ve learned is that pre-seeding and match-back merchandising are everything,” said Wartman. “We’re not just selling a shoe. We’re offering the look.”

That strategy also extends to how the brand is marketing the collection. Instead of a traditional performance-focused ad, FP Movement’s campaign video plays like a mood piece: a model in motion, golden-hour light, a clay-toned court. The camera follows her as she moves — serving, stretching, walking slowly—more editorial than action shot. The visuals evoke softness and elegance, a nod to both Paris and performance.

Across Instagram and TikTok, FP Movement is banking on this subtle, fashion-first messaging to resonate with its core customer. “She wants to feel something,” said Wartman. “This video is an extension of that — it’s how you step into your summer.”

While the sneakers are clearly the headline, FP Movement is building an ecosystem around the launch. On May 20, it will host a tennis event with the L.A.-based Sunset Tennis Club. In Paris, a multi-day gifting suite at the Royal Monceau hotel will bring together ambassadors, press and friends of the brand to view the sneakers and Spring/Summer apparel line. Pilates influencer Alice Pilate will lead a studio session at a Galeries Lafayette pop-up, continuing FP Movement’s expansion across France.

Tennis pros and brand ambassadors Sloane Stephens and Danielle Collins were involved early in product testing and marketing. “I need shoes that can support explosive movement and quick changes of direction, especially during long rallies,” said Stephens. “These deliver that, and they are super comfortable, even during hours of training.”

Performance matters, but so does the story. While FP Movement has worked hard to establish itself as a legitimate activewear brand, Wartman said this collaboration marks a shift back toward celebrating fashion as much as function.

“Tennis is a cultural moment, and we’re dressing people for every part of it,” she said.

For now, the Lacoste drop is a limited-edition capsule. But as with previous collabs, there’s room for a return. “We said the same thing with Hoka, and then demand brought us back,” Wartman said. FP Movement has collaborated with Hoka twice, first in 2022 and again in April 2024, after the first collection sold out signaling strong demand.

FP Movement is watching closely to see how its audience responds. But whether they come for the shoes, the styling, or the story, the brand is ready. “Footwear is a gateway for us,” said Wartman. “People come for the shoe, but stay for the sets.”

In Urban Outfitters’ first quarter 2025 earnings reported on May 21, FP Movement was highlighted for driving a 25% increase in comparable retail segment sales, following a 34% total sales surge in the fourth quarter of 2024, making it one of the company’s fastest-growing brands. The success was driven by strong demand for FP Movement’s activewear and its strategic growth efforts, including expanded store footprints, optimized merchandising, and high-performing collaborations that boosted both traffic and sales.