For Mother’s Day, Kendra Scott invests in its largest influencer activation to date

Kendra Scott is expanding its approach to Mother’s Day.

On April 13, the jewelry brand debuted “Mark It: Jewelry for the Moments That Matter,” a social-led campaign fronted by Sara Foster, co-founder of Favorite Daughter and co-host of The World’s First Podcast. Spanning TikTok, YouTube, Meta and Pinterest, the effort includes more than 200 video assets featuring Foster alongside dozens of creators, marking the company’s largest influencer activation to date.

According to a 2026 report from influencer agency Collabstr, nearly 80% of brand collaborations cost under $300, signaling a move toward smaller, repeatable content investments.

Foster appears in short-form videos wearing and styling the jewelry as part of her daily routine, in everyday settings, including her kitchen.

“The starting point for me was lived experience,” founder Kendra Scott told Glossy. “There were so many moments [as a mom that] nobody saw or celebrated: the late nights, the constant juggling, the days of asking yourself whether you’re doing enough or doing it right. And I have always believed that jewelry should mean something, not just mark an occasion. It should mark what matters.”

Self-purchases have increasingly driven a larger portion of Kendra Scott’s Mother’s Day sales, and a “significant number” of those self-gifting for Mother’s Day do not have children,” said Kendra Scott CMO Michelle Peterson. As such, the brand has catered one Mother’s Day marketing track to traditional gifting, while another targets customers shopping for themselves, with messaging focused on personal milestones and everyday moments.

Likewise, the fine jewelry brand Mejuri has long encouraged customers to “buy yourself a diamond,” positioning its products around what it calls “minor stones” — everyday moments, rather than traditional milestones. That has translated into repeat purchasing: When the brand launched its Puzzle stacking rings in March, 60% of customers bought three or more at once.

“Traditionally, mothers receive celebration from the outside — their kids, their partner, their family,” Scott said. “What we are saying this year is: You do not have to wait for someone else to recognize you; you can celebrate yourself and the small moments that got you there.”

For the campaign, Kendra Scott is releasing a steady stream of content and scaling what performs. Foster, who has nearly 800,000 Instagram followers, serves as the lead partner, while a wider mix of mid-tier and smaller creators — along with customers — is posting additional content across platforms.

“Boosting everything would dilute the impact of what is actually resonating,” Peterson said. “We take a performance-led approach, identifying the creators and content that are genuinely connecting with our target audience, and then strategically boosting top performers.”

She added, “Our approach is to identify the specific consumer we are trying to reach, understand how she is personally connected to the brand and find the creator who already lives inside that truth.” Video is at the center of the brand’s upper-funnel strategy for Mother’s Day, reflecting where its customers spend their time, Peterson said.

Influencer content now often outperforms brand-produced assets across reach, engagement and conversion, with 83% of marketers reporting stronger results with influencer-led campaigns, according to Collabstr.

Mother’s Day is a key sales moment for Kendra Scott, though December remains the brand’s highest-volume gifting period. Kendra Scott has surpassed $500 million in annual sales and reported 19 consecutive quarters of growth in mid-2025, with roughly 30% year-over-year growth in 2024 and continued momentum into 2026.