Mejuri builds on its fastest-selling collection, with most shoppers buying 3 products

When Mejuri launched its Puzzle stacking rings last year, the collection quickly outperformed expectations. Within months, it became the brand’s fastest-selling product to date, driven in large part by how customers shop it. Rather than purchasing a single ring, 60% of shoppers buy three or more at once, turning the collection into a repeat purchase driver from the outset.

On March 31, the brand built on that momentum. Mejuri expanded the Puzzle collection into sterling silver and introduced modular slider charms for necklaces, allowing customers to create more than 16 million combinations across metals and stones. According to the brand, the expansion addresses continued demand for silver and mixed-metal styling while reinforcing the brand’s core focus on personalization.

“The whole idea of the brand is we wanted people to celebrate the milestones that matter to them, and Puzzle really brings that to life,” said Mejuri CEO Noura Sakkijha.

Mejuri’s broader assortment typically ranges from around $50 for entry-level silver pieces to over $2,000 for fine jewelry, with most of its core offering sitting under $300. That pricing architecture has become increasingly important as material costs rise and consumers become more selective with their spending. Gold prices, in particular, have been rising since last year, prompting customers to switch to other materials for affordability.

“There is certainly more demand for sterling silver and vermeil alternative materials,” Sakkijha said. Mejuri has a large assortment of 18-karat gold vermeil jewelry — vermeil is composed of a silver base and a thick gold coating.

Maintaining accessibility remains a central priority for Mejuri as it scales.

“We put a lot of attention into design, manufacturing and quality. And at the same time, we want to provide that to our customers at an accessible price point. That balance is something we are very focused on maintaining,” she said.

The new Puzzle slider charms, which are priced between $128 and $158, align with Mejuri’s build-over-time approach to purchasing. Mejuri has already seen strong engagement with charms tied to birthstones, zodiac signs and initials.

“We naturally have a lot of customers who gravitate toward personalization,” Sakkijha said.

And, rather than traditional milestones like engagements or anniversaries, Puzzle is designed around everyday moments.

“The whole idea of the brand is to encourage self-purchase over gifting. We always say, ‘Buy yourself a diamond.’ And Puzzle is really about celebrating your ‘minor’ stones, as opposed to “mile” stones, or the moments that matter to you as they happen,” she said.

That messaging carries through to marketing. Mejuri’s new campaign highlights everyday actions, from signing a lease to pushing a stroller, positioning jewelry as something to live in rather than reserve for special occasions. Mejuri is also leaning heavily into creators, seeding Puzzle pieces and encouraging them to show how they style their stacks in the coming weeks.

“We are big on community and on seeing how the pieces live in context with different people. We love the idea of creators taking Puzzle and showing how they style it in their everyday lives,” Sakkijha said.

From here, Mejuri plans to further build on the Puzzle collection.

“We are going to expand Puzzle overall as a collection, and you are going to start to see a lot more frequency with how we talk about it and showcase it. We are working towards having a few hero collections that are strongly associated with Mejuri,” she said.