Exclusive: Anthropologie launches sub-brand Maeve as a new standalone brand

Anthropologie’s private label Maeve has swiftly become one of its most popular lines. Over the last year, it has been shopped by 2 million customers, driven over 10 million views on TikTok and become the most searched brand on Anthropologie. It is also the best-selling brand in Anthropologie’s entire catalog.

Now, Maeve is ready for the big leagues.

On Monday, Anthropologie is relaunching Maeve as a standalone brand. The launch will come with all the bells and whistles of a standalone brand, including dedicated Maeve physical stores, a standalone website and online store, dedicated Maeve social media channels, an influencer launch event, and a multi-faceted marketing campaign.

For Anu Narayanan, president of Anthropologie women’s and home, taking this big step with Maeve was an obvious choice based on customer feedback. Maeve sells accessibly priced but upscale products — dresses for around $170, wide leg pants for $120 — that mix Gen-Z-friendly casualness with office-ready looks.

“From what we hear from our customers, Maeve is clearly one of their favorites,” Narayanan said. “We want to get it into the hands of even more customers, and launching Maeve as a standalone brand will help us do that.”

Narayanan said Maeve will still be sold in Anthropologie stores, where the selection and experience will remain largely the same. But in Maeve’s upcoming standalone stores — the first of which will open in Raleigh, North Carolina on October 1 – and on its new standalone website, the catalog will be a little different. There, customers can get exclusive Maeve products not sold in Anthropologie, along with non-URBN brands curated specifically to complement Maeve’s assortment. Some early brands confirmed to be sold in Maeve stores include Rowing Blazers, which was acquired by Burch Creative Capital last year, and Goop.

Barbra Sainsurin, global CMO at Anthropologie, said the team is taking several experimental steps with Maeve’s marketing. In addition to leveraging traditional channels like Instagram and TikTok, as well as influencer partnerships and TV ads, Maeve will have a dedicated Substack newsletter called “& One More Thing.” The newsletter will share behind-the-scenes insights about the brand and other long-form editorial content. Other brands that have recently launched Substacks include Madewell, American Eagle and M.M.LaFleur.

“Maeve started because of the customer,” Sainsurin said. “So our marketing will focus on the community. The Substack will let us move beyond some of the traditional marketing strategies and tap into places where the customer feels seen and heard. It’s more intentional and more personal.”

Richa Srivastava, chief creative director of design at Anthropologie, said the product will remain familiar in the new version of Maeve, but noted that risk-taking and experimenting with style is part of the brand’s DNA.

“A lot of brands talk about having a uniform,” Srivastava said. “Maeve has no uniform. There’s always an element of trying new things with our product, like doing familiar styles in unfamiliar fabrics, for example. Instead of a tweed jacket, we might do a tweed romper. That’s how we maintain the Maeve customer while broadening the appeal to everyone, including younger people.”

While Anthropologie typically targets a customer in her 30s or older, Maeve aims for a “broad, multigenerational audience,” Narayanan said. Anthropologie has also spun off other brands before including Terrain, AnthroHome and BHLDN. These brands are still active — Terrain launched a partnership with the Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art in July.

Anthropologie’s parent company, URBN, has recently been firing on all cylinders. Its 2025 first-quarter sales reached a record high of $1.3 billion, up over 10% year over year. All of its brands, including Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters and Free People, saw growing sales, as well. Nuuly, URBN’s rental service, has experienced explosive growth, with subscribers jumping by 53% from 2024 to 2025 to more than 300,000.

Anthropologie, in particular, has posted 10 straight quarters of double-digit profit growth at a time when many brands are feeling the pressure of tariffs and diminished consumer spending, despite manufacturing in a broad range of countries affected by tariffs. At a time when the company is prospering, Narayanan said it’s the right time for Anthropologie to lean into what’s working. And right now, that’s Maeve.

“We’re an ambitious crew here,” she said. “We listen to the customers and we lean in where we see a foundation for growth.”