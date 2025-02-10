Corp-core dominates NYFW, offering signs of the times

At New York Fashion Week this past weekend, the runway’s latest fixation was clear: Corporate Core. But it wasn’t your average boardroom chic. Instead, the collections from brands like 5000, Khaite, Fforme and Brandon Maxwell showcased a nuanced take on suiting — one that intertwines sharp tailoring with layered cultural commentary.

In short, this resurgence of structured, office-inspired fashion mirrors a societal shift toward reclaiming stability and authority in an era marked by uncertainty and blurred professional boundaries.

5000’s sculptural approach to suiting felt like a deliberate pivot from the looser, more experimental silhouettes that dominated its approach from previous seasons. Its blazers, with exaggerated shoulders and architectural cuts, conveyed a futuristic armor, speaking to an underlying sense of preparedness in uncertain times. Drawing inspiration from the word “Bootsy,” rooted in Oakland, California, the brand explored the duality of the word’s meaning: a critique of the uncool and a celebration of the bold and outrageous.

Taylor Thompson, founder of 5000, elaborated. “The foundation of the silhouettes is always rooted in suiting, serving as a constant reference point. The focus is on expanding and pushing the boundaries of tailoring through an artisanal approach, redefining traditional craftsmanship in new ways,” Thompson told Glossy. When asked why Corp-core is having a moment again, Thompson said, “I guess people are tired of seeing designer T-shirts at a high price point.”

Corp-core first rose up in the 1980s with power dressing. It was then reimagined in the 1990s, driven by minimalist suiting from brands like Calvin Klein and Armani during a time of economic prosperity. Its resurgence reflects a response to post-pandemic work culture shifts and a rejection of casual luxury.

Khaite, a brand known for its minimalist yet luxurious aesthetic, infused Corp-core with leather. Sleek leather separates were styled alongside the brand’s traditional wool-dominated tailoring, signaling a shift toward edgier corporate wear.

Fforme’s collection took Corporate Core in a unique direction, focusing on quiet elegance and subtle power. The brand embraced monochromatic palettes and sharply tailored silhouettes that exuded confidence without overt flamboyance.

Meanwhile, Brandon Maxwell’s “deeply convicted sartorial expression” merged classic tailoring with unexpected elements — cutouts, bold accessories and playful proportions — challenging the rigidity of traditional corporate attire.

Adding to the Corporate Core narrative was the much-anticipated return of Calvin Klein under new creative director Veronica Leoni. Calvin Klein, which arguably defined the “corporate chic” look in the ’90s, redefined the tailored aesthetic for a new generation. Leoni’s interpretation blended sharp silhouettes with a modern, understated sexiness.

So why is Corporate Core resonating now? May 2024 Pinterest data revealed a 950% surge in searches for “corporate chic,” while interest in “geek chic,” pinstripe pants, skirts, vests and blazers is also on the rise. This tailored trend is a modest cousin to the sultry “office siren” look, and it’s an uncharacteristic choice for Gen Z, who favor sneakers, jeans and shorts in the workplace, according to 2024 data from Circana. The office siren trend has been going strong on TikTok over the last year with 79.2 million views. Single posts have seen more than 3 million.

But Zoomers are obsessed with ‘90s vintage, so it’s no wonder that turn-of-the-century business casual is back in vogue.

As cultural strategist Edmund Lao said, “We’re moving from light mode to dark mode. Corporate Core in 2025 feels like a reincarnation of wartime wardrobes crossed with a reclaimed, defiant take on femininity.” This is evident in the dominance of dark, muted tones and rigid, armor-like tailoring. This sharply contrasts with the optimism of past seasons, when bold colors and playful textures ruled the runways. It’s reflective of current societal norms, including geopolitical tensions, corporate distrust and shifting attitudes toward work, as depicted in shows like “Severance” and “Industry,” where the lines between professional life and personal identity are increasingly blurred.

Highlighting this crossover between fashion and pop culture, John Turturro, who plays Irving B. in Apple TV’s “Severance,” made a surprise appearance walking in the Fall 2025 Zegna menswear show at Milan Fashion Week in January.

“We are dressing with a tailored symbolism,” said Adriana Goldenberg, associate director of insight at cultural insights platform Canvas8. “The rise of Corporate Core reflects not just a return to structure but also a redefinition of what that structure means in today’s context. It’s about reclaiming power and expressing individuality within traditional forms.”

In other words, it’s not about conformity, but about finding autonomy within the rigid frameworks of traditional suiting. The personalized touches — as seen in 5000’s sculptural cuts, Khaite’s edgy leather and Calvin Klein’s sleek revival — signal a refusal to be confined by societal expectations.