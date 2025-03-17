Bread, butter and blue jeans: American Eagle’s Nashville pop-up is a whole mood

American Eagle wants to make retail feel fresh again, and it’s kicking off that initiative with a pop-up, bringing food, denim and community together in the heart of Music City.

From March 21 to March 22, the brand is hosting Denim Deli, an in-person activation designed as a hangout space for Nashville’s college students, young creatives and music lovers. The move builds on AE’s “Live Your Life” initiative, launched in 2024, which continues to drive the brand’s Gen Z-focused marketing strategy.

“We started dreaming up what a different version of a denim pop-up could look like and where we could go,” said Craig Brommers, CMO of American Eagle. “Nashville felt like the right fit. It’s a cultural hub where music, fashion and energy collide.”

Taking over a space in Nashville’s 12 South — a shopping and dining destination — the Denim Deli will serve up free sandwiches from local favorite Mitchell’s Deli, live performances from rising country star Abby Anderson and an open mic for aspiring musicians. There’s also a customization station for denim totes and a sweepstakes element allowing visitors to win prizes. The event marks AE’s latest experiment in experiential retail — an ongoing strategy that has proven effective at cutting through digital noise and building real-world connections with Gen-Z consumers. The AE team shared that its event in Austin last April had 1,500 attendees, 1,200 of whom were served coffee, tea and baked goods. The brand is hoping for more attendees in Nashville, and more customers trying the sandwiches.

The decision to center this activation around a deli experience wasn’t random. AE regularly taps its Gen-Z consumer panel by giving them surveys to gauge trends beyond fashion. The panel consists of 2,000 people. “Food is always at the top, or very near, of what Gen Z tells us they care about,” said Brommers.

The collaboration with Mitchell’s Deli also stemmed from AE’s relationships. Netflix series “Outer Banks” actor and AE brand ambassador Chase Stokes, a Nashville resident, is a regular at the deli. “He goes to [Mitchell’s Deli] every single day,” said Ashley Schapiro, vp of marketing at American Eagle, who added that the activation features a sandwich named after him — the Chase Stokes Submarine will be part of the limited-time menu.

With the pop-up, AE is also leaning into Nashville’s deep musical roots. “Music has always been a part of ‘Live Your Life,’” Brommers said, talking about the campaign. Abby Anderson, who performed on opening night, opened for Stevie Nicks on tour last year. The activation’s lineup also includes an open mic night for local artists and students. “It’s about giving people a space to be part of something — not just to watch, but to participate,” Schapiro said.

AE’s activations are intentionally hyper-local, designed to fit each market’s unique cultural landscape. Nashville’s 12 South is a prime location, according to AE, because it is surrounded by major universities like Vanderbilt, Belmont, Tennessee State and Lipscomb. To reach students directly, AE has partnered with Saturn, a social calendar app that allows high school and college students to track class schedules, events and activities. “This means AE’s Denim Deli activation will actually show up on students’ schedules,” Schapiro said. “It’s a new, seamless way to engage directly where they are already planning their lives.”

This digital push is supported by grassroots marketing, with flyers styled like classified ads placed around Nashville’s high school and college campuses. These flyers feature “Live Your Life” challenges — lighthearted dares like “Eat ice cream for breakfast,” or “Kiss your crush” — designed to engage students in a fun, shareable way. “We’re going for a mix of large-scale awareness and small, local touches,” Schapiro said. “When brands come to your town, it feels special.”

At its core, the Denim Deli is still about reinforcing AE’s dominance in the denim category. As the No. 1 jeans brand for Gen Z in the U.S., according to Google search volume and sales data from the brand, AE is positioning denim as a lifestyle choice, while aligning with the ongoing Western wear trend. According to the brand’s earnings call on March 12, its denim remains a core strength, with growing interest in diverse fits like skinny jeans. “Pretty much everything we do is rooted in denim,” Schapiro said. “You don’t get to be No. 1 by forgetting about what you do best.”

The Denim Deli is designed to reflect AE’s denim heritage, featuring a denim-wrapped truck and patchwork denim walls. “Sometimes it’s better to feel something than see it,” Schapiro said. “That’s how branding works for us—it should feel natural, not forced.”

AE’s commitment to immersive, community-driven marketing comes at a time when retail is navigating economic uncertainty. In its latest earnings, the company reported record full-year revenue of $5.3 billion, with fourth-quarter revenue down 4% year-over-year — Aerie grew 6%, and American Eagle rose 1% in the quarter. For 2025, revenue is expected to decline in the low single digits. The company issued conservative guidance for the year ahead.

“We have been through challenging times before, and we’ve always emerged stronger,” said Jay Schottenstein, CEO and executive chairman, on the earnings call. “Nobody knows what tariffs will be put on or where, and there’s no point in rushing decisions before we have clarity. The fear of the unknown is making consumers more conservative right now, but we saw similar patterns eight years ago before the market stabilized.”

Despite a cautious outlook, AE is holding steady on marketing spend, reinforcing the idea that now is the time to invest in brand connection rather than pull back. “Historically, the best brands win in tough times by leaning in,” Brommers said. “Retailers that go dark during uncertainty risk losing mindshare. That’s why we’re committed to activations like this — they create long-term brand affinity that extends beyond one purchase.”

While AE isn’t ready to announce the next stop for its “Live Your Life” tour, it’s clear that the South is a brand focus. “The South is the biggest revenue growth opportunity for AE,” Brommers said. “Not only are more people moving there, but country music and Westernwear have never been bigger.”