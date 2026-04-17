At Coachella, Gap’s Hoodie House drove over 1 million views, a 5,000% search spike and packed lines during Weekend 1

Gap’s Hoodie House Coachella debut brought the kind of visibility most brands are chasing in their festival activations, especially as the event becomes more crowded. Coachella draws an average of 125,000 attendees per day, or about 375,000 visitors across a single weekend, making it one of the most concentrated brand marketing environments of the year. This year, attendees are even trying to manifest their way in.

Hoodie House is Gap’s Coachella pop-up, where people can buy and customize the brand’s hoodies, priced at $100. It drew steady crowds across Weekend 1, with lines stretching past nearby merch stands at peak times, according to the brand. And the brand’s hoodies — especially in red — were visible across the grounds.

The activation also stood out to industry insiders. “One brand that I think is being exceptionally smart at this year’s [Coachella] is Gap,” Danya Issawi, fashion writer at The Cut, said on the Glossy Podcast. “They are implanting a Hoodie House on the grounds, so people can go buy a Gap hoodie that says Coachella on it and hang out in the Hoodie House when it gets cold at night. And I just think that is the smartest thing a brand could have done.”

The numbers from Gap’s agency, Buttermilk, reflect that visibility. The campaign generated 32 pieces of content and over 1 million views, beating its 772,000 target by 35%. Average view rate reached 51.5%, well above the benchmark.

In the lead-up to the festival weekend, Gap teased the activation through a small group of creators, sending custom mailers featuring hoodies and festival-ready accessories to spark early content. Ten creators posted about it — double the initial KPI, according to Buttermilk. Several of the creators were long-time Gap partners.

“We [also] partnered with a select group of creators to document their journey to Gap’s Hoodie House at Coachella,” said Fabiola Torres, Gap’s global CMO. “These creators are our storytelling partners, bringing their communities behind the scenes.”

Coachella has changed, so brands like Gap have to start earlier to gain more visibility. “The best brands are no longer treating it as a campaign,” said Buttermilk co-founder Jamie Ray, who has worked on Coachella activations for years. “It’s almost like a community touch point as part of a broader ecosystem. For Gap, this is an amplification point for what is already happening.”

At Hoodie House, Gap’s Coachella hoodie was positioned as a base product for $100, with patches and design elements allowing creators and attendees to make it their own. The activation gave people something to do and, more importantly, something to film. With an estimated 1,000-3,000 creators posting from the grounds each weekend, Coachella has become one of the most saturated creator environments in which brands operate.

“What [Gap] has done very well is provide an installation that allows creators to actually participate, not just watch,” Ray said. “This is about contribution. It’s about giving people something they can put their own stamp on.”

That came through in the content, too, with creators taking different angles — from styling to comedy to behind-the-scenes footage.

Comedy creator Harry Hill (281,000 Instagram followers), known for character-driven content, leaned into a Coachella “starter pack” concept, playing with different festival personas. That post drove some of the strongest engagement across the campaign, with one video hitting 124,500 views and 6,500 engagements, outperforming Buttermilk averages.

Fashion-led creators, including Blakely Thornton (329,000 Instagram followers) and Vienna Skye (124,000 Instagram followers), focused on styling content, using the hoodie as a base piece across multiple looks. That type of post delivered some of the highest view rates, with one exceeding 133% of its target.

Meanwhile, creators like Michelle Li (128,000 Instagram followers) documented the full journey, from unboxing the mailer to getting ready to arriving on-site to going behind the scenes. One video generated over 8,300 views.

The mix extended beyond the initial creator group. On-site, names like Victoria Paris (429,000 Instagram followers) and Salem Mitchell (380,000 Instagram followers) increased the brand’s and Hoodie House’s visibility through attendance and organic posting.

Signals show that the creator content inspired real demand for the brand. Google Trends showed a breakout spike in searches for Gap over the weekend, rising more than 5,000%. On the ground, queues to the House held throughout the weekend as festivalgoers lined up to customize and purchase hoodies.

“Primarily, it’s [about] the attention you get from something like this,” Ray said. “People are watching Coachella through creators now; they don’t want to just see the polished version; they want a perspective, or point of view, from the people they watch.”

And Gap still has Weekend 2 to bring more customers into Hoodie House.