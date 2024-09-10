Designers are using collaborations and gaming to expand their NYFW reach

Designer brands are teaming with mass-brand Sperry for spring.

Ahead of their spring 2025 show for Monse, designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia were seen wearing Sperry shoes on their personal social channels. That inspired Sperry to reach out for a collaboration.

“A successful partnership thrives on synergy and a shared vision,” said Jonathan Frankel, president of Sperry. “And it allows both brands to stay connected to today’s style-conscious consumers.”

On the Monse runway, brown and black Sperrys, styled with and without black socks, anchored looks in the brand’s signature aesthetic: American sportswear with a twist.

Designer Hillary Taymour, meanwhile, reimagined Sperry’s iconic boat shoe for Collina Strada’s spring 2025 show by covering them in grass clippings to reflect the show’s “Touch Grass” theme.

“At Sperry, we’re proud to work with designers who push the envelope while honoring our craftsmanship and timeless silhouettes,” Frankel said.

Sperry, which sells its classic top-sider style for about $110, shared posts featuring the full runway looks on its social channels. On Instagram, the brand has 337,000 followers.

Digital platforms are reshaping how designers connect with consumers.

According to Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA, gaming platforms like Fashion League benefit designers by allowing them to gather real-time feedback from a global audience.

“The interactive nature of gaming platforms provides immediate feedback, which is invaluable for refining designs and understanding consumer interest,” said Kolb. The CFDA’s collaborative game with Fashion League, which launched during NYFW, features inclusive 3D avatars and styling challenges inspired by CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists. According to Circana, almost 50% of U.S. gamers are female.