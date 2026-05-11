1 month in, Abercrombie’s test with Sperry proves the potential of A&F footwear

One month after Abercrombie & Fitch launched its Sperry collaboration, the retailer is confident that footwear can become a bigger part of its growth strategy.

The collection, released April 9, reunited Abercrombie with a brand it first helped introduce to American shoppers in the 1930s, when Paul Sperry secured one of his first major wholesale orders from the retailer. This time, the partnership includes seven apparel styles, priced from $55-$150, and five footwear styles based on Sperry’s Authentic Original Two-Eye Boat Shoe and Authentic Original Mule. The full collection launched online, with select apparel styles available in Abercrombie stores.

An Abercrombie spokesperson, who declined to share exact sales figures, said the launch exceeded the company’s internal benchmarks for a collaboration of this type, and drove higher-than-average conversion and cross-category shopping.

Last year’s Sperry x Aritzia collaboration gave other brands like Abercrombie a proof point. The Sperry x Aritzia $120 Slim Boat Shoe and Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoe sold out within hours, generated six-figure sales and led to a second sellout drop.

With its collab, Abercrombie has been testing whether footwear can play into its customers’ shopping habits, according to Carey Collins Krug, svp and head of marketing at Abercrombie & Fitch.

And it is part of a larger strategy. On Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s March 4 earnings call, CEO Fran Horowitz-Bonadies said one of the company’s goals for 2026 is to grow sales across brands through stores, digital, partnerships and new product categories. The company ended fiscal 2025 with record net sales of $5.3 billion, topping $5 billion for the first time. Abercrombie Brands also returned to growth in the fourth quarter, with net sales up 4%.

Collins Krug said the early response from women has been encouraging, particularly because shoppers are styling the unisex capsule in different ways.

The capsule includes rugby polos, cardigans, hoodies, graphic tees and swim shorts, but Jonathan Frankel, president of Aldo Product Services, which oversees Sperry in North America, said women’s footwear was a focus from the start.

“[Abercrombie] were also using it as a way to build a little bit of credibility in the footwear space with the younger women’s side,” Frankel said of Abercrombie. “They do such a great job with clothing already.”

The early data also points to full-look shopping.

“We’re seeing the collection naturally lend itself to full-look outfitting, with customers buying across categories to create complete outfits that feel easy and considered,” Collins Krug said.

For Sperry, Abercrombie extends the boat shoe comeback beyond Aritzia to a heritage brand with a young audience and lifestyle product assortment. “With Aritzia, it always just stayed focused on footwear, because that was the story that we were building with them,” Frankel said. “But with Abercrombie, we were able to think head-to-toe and about lifestyle looks, with different pieces of clothing that represented a modern, younger preppy lifestyle. It was just so easy for them to pull together.”

Both Frankel and Collins Krug said the early performance has met their company’s expectations.

“I think literally everything has been working, both from a liquidation and sales point of view,” Frankel said.

The full collection launched online, with only select apparel styles in stores, matching Abercrombie’s digital-heavy channel mix. In 2025, digital accounted for 59% of Abercrombie’s sales, according to CFO Robert Ball.

The channel approach also fits Abercrombie’s “read and react” inventory model: keeping inventory tight at launch, watching demand in real time, then chasing additional units into the styles, categories or channels that perform best. On Abercrombie’s earnings call, the company’s leaders said the model enabled it to chase millions of units in 2025 while keeping inventory under control, even as other brands were still figuring out their inventory levels.

The collaboration comes as brands continue to navigate a volatile sourcing environment, especially in footwear. Frankel said Sperry’s production has not been affected by recent Middle East supply chain or oil issues, and production in Asia has remained stable through partners the company has worked with for more than a decade. But, he said, the broader lesson is that timing, pricing and inventory discipline matter more when companies are building around fast-moving trend moments.

“At the end of the day, if you don’t deliver the right product at the right time, at the right price, you can do all the marketing and PR you want, it’s not going to work,” Frankel said. “We’ve stayed focused on that and just delivered a really tight, surgical assortment.”

Finally, the launch is also giving Abercrombie a read on which customers the partnership is reaching. Collins Krug said early demand is coming from “both longtime Abercrombie shoppers and those coming to us for the first time through this partnership,” pointing to interest in products that blend “history, quality and modern versatility.”

The first month did not result in Abercrombie announcing a standalone footwear business, but the brand is planning future footwear launches. The collaboration also gave the company a working model for how footwear could enter the assortment, according to Collins Krug: through limited, digitally led collaborations that support full-look dressing and give the brand enough demand data before it expands further.