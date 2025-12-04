The beauty gifts teens want for the holidays

This is an episode of the Glossy Beauty Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the beauty and wellness industries. More from the series →

On this week’s episode of the Glossy Beauty Podcast, we’re exploring what teens are hoping to receive for the holidays. To do so, Sara Spruch-Feiner speaks to 13-year-old Indy (whose last name is omitted for privacy), based in Los Angeles, who shares her full wishlist with us, as well as the picks of members of her volleyball team.

But to get a broader look at the gifting landscape in 2025, Spruch-Feiner also interviewed Anna Andreeva, managing director of footwear, beauty and brands at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler, a financial services company, is well-known for its biannual teen survey, which, this fall, tapped 11,000 teens, most of whom were 15-18 years old and had an average household income of about $70,000.

But first, a look at some of this week’s headlines, including results of this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday spending, the FDA’s decision to withdraw a proposed rule that would have required beauty brands to test talc-based cosmetics for asbestos contamination, and, finally, the news that LVMH Ventures Fund has invested in the niche perfume brand BDK Parfums.

Below are highlights from the episode, which have been lightly edited for clarity.

The continued popularity of fragrance

Andreeva: “What continues to see really nice gains is the fragrance category. Specifically with males, that penetration of fragrance has been edging up really nicely. … Fragrance is [a popular] gift-giving item. And there are some value propositions within that category. We expect that to be [a big] gifting [go-to this holiday season]. The great thing about the beauty category is that it’s a self purchase, as well. And you really don’t need to go high. There are plenty of alternatives at compelling [prices].”

On E.l.f.’s enduring popularity among teens

Andreeva: “The E.l.f. brand, which is a very compelling value prop in cosmetics, as well as in skin care, held its No. 1 ranking, per the survey. In fact, E.l.f. has had this No. 1 spot and really significant market share in beauty for some time. I think it’s been six su-least, that that’s been the case. And that very much speaks to the value-seeking behavior of the consumer.”

Who and what is influencing teens’ beauty wishlists

Indy: “I’m really influenced by … influencers, obviously — but also my friends. A lot of the time, if I see [them using] something, I’ll be like, ‘Oh, that’s nice. I want to add that to my wish list.’ Or I might just see it, and I’ll be like, ‘Oh, that looks interesting. I might try it out. … My favorite [influencer] is probably Khloe Reese. She mostly does clothing. But she does [some] Get Ready With Me [videos], and her makeup always looks really good. And I love her outfits a lot. [She’s] probably my No. 1 right now. A lot of my friends really like Embreigh Courtlyn.”