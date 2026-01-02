Who the heck is buying the wellness industry’s most expensive offerings? 

The wellness industry has a sticker shock problem.

This is evident in a few of the buzziest wellness releases in 2025, including $70 supplements, $500 red-light masks, $1,000-per-month wellness club memberships, and a longevity chamber that retails for $159,000.

This is juxtaposed against a wobbly economy where the average American salary was $69,846.57 in 2024, and consumer sentiment was down 26.5% in May of 2025, according to the U.S. Social Security Administration and The University of Michigan, respectively.

It’s led many consumers to wonder just who is buying the industry’s most expensive offerings.

“Luxury wellness is growing faster than many traditional luxury categories,” said David Hamlette, wellness analyst at Mintel market research company. He told Glossy that the market was driven by consumer demand for exclusivity, personalization and measurable outcomes in 2025. “Its success is rooted at the intersection of status, science and services, especially where personalization and clinical‑adjacent claims justify high margins.”

According to Alyssa Williams Atkinson, category insights manager at Spate market research company, the online popularity of some of the most expensive modalities, like peptide therapy, biohacking and red light therapy, is driven by men and individuals over 65 years old. Meanwhile, women drove online searches for stem cell therapy and Oura rings, and consumers searched for wellness retreats for married couples more than any other type of wellness retreat.

Mintel’s Hamlette told Glossy that the U.S. luxury wellness market is anchored by affluent, tech-savvy consumers, especially millennials and Gen Z, with younger consumers shifting their budgets away from beauty purchases to make room for wellness shopping.

“Consumers are trading down in other categories in order to allocate spend toward luxury wellness,” he said. “This is especially true for those who perceive high impact or value in wellness, while they may seek more affordable alternatives, like dupes, in other categories where price does not seem to reflect quality.”

Fashion is also losing market share, he said. “There are also signs of price fatigue among aspirational buyers, suggesting reallocation of spending, [such as from] fewer handbags [to] more investments in health,” he said.

And the same can be said for the most expensive offerings, like the Ammortal Chamber, a $159,000 wellness bed that marries red light therapy, molecular hydrogen, PEMF and breathwork into one futuristic, aesthetic recovery machine. The company launched in 2023 and has delivered more than 100 beds to customers so far.

“There’s a percentage of the population where longevity, wellness [and] well-being is at the top of their list [for what they value],” Curtis Christopherson, chief growth officer and partner at Ammortal, told Glossy. “[We have many shoppers who] would prioritize getting a chamber because of the benefits and long-term impact on their health, more than they would prioritize buying a sports car.”

Users are meant to feel rested, calm and rejuvenated after 30 minutes in the Ammortal Chamber. That means, at least for Ammortal, its competition is the rush of driving a sports car, not another wellness competitor.

In 2025, an Aston Martin rang in just under $200,000, while a Ferrari’s average price was more than $300,000, and a Lamborghini could run upward of $600,000, according to Motor Trend.

“Obviously, there still has to be some level of capability of affording technology that we’ve designed and built,” Christopherson said. “[But for those individuals] it’s just a matter of where that priority lands and what’s important to them.”